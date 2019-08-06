Tieton Capital Management Position in Vaalco Energy (EGY) Lifted by $858,090 as Share Value Declined; As K12 (LRN) Share Value Declined, Ajo LP Trimmed Stake by $1.21 Million

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in K12 (LRN) by 15.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 35,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.16% . The institutional investor held 197,688 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, down from 233,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in K12 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $28.5. About 44,319 shares traded. K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has risen 81.35% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LRN News: 13/03/2018 – Hoosier Academy Indianapolis Now Accepting Enrollments for 2018-2019 School Year; 25/04/2018 – Fuel Education’s Stride and Summit Math Adaptive Solutions Win BESSIE Award; 29/05/2018 – Minnesota Virtual Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 04/04/2018 – California Chooses ProQuest for K12; 14/05/2018 – Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy to Celebrate Record Number of Graduates on May 19; 24/04/2018 – K12 INC LRN.N – SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME OF $46 MLN TO $50 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 04/04/2018 – Hill House Passport Academy Charter School Accepting Enrollments for the 2018-2019 School Year; 07/05/2018 – Arkansas Virtual Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 29/05/2018 – Illinois School Districts Address Social and Emotional Needs and Focus on the Positives With Innovative Program From Hero K12

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vaalco Energy Inc (EGY) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 429,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 3.44M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70 million, up from 3.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vaalco Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.56 million market cap company. It closed at $1.66 lastly. It is down 43.00% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EGY News: 07/03/2018 – VAALCO ENERGY INC – FOR 2018, COMPANY ESTIMATES THAT ITS OPERATIONAL CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN IS ABOUT $30 PER BARREL OF OIL SALES; 22/04/2018 – DJ VAALCO Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGY); 07/05/2018 – Vaalco Energy 1Q Net $8.7M; 07/03/2018 – Vaalco Energy 4Q Rev $17.2M; 22/05/2018 – VAALCO ENERGY – BEGUN WORKOVER OPERATIONS LAST WEEK TO RESTORE PRODUCTION TO TWO WELLS CURRENTLY SHUT-IN ON AVOUMA PLATFORM; 22/05/2018 – VAALCO ENERGY – ESTIMATES NET PRODUCTION OF APPROXIMATELY 750 NET BARRELS OF OIL PER DAY MAY BE RESTORED IF BOTH WORKOVERS ARE SUCCESSFUL; 07/03/2018 Vaalco Energy 4Q EPS 6c; 22/05/2018 – Vaalco Energy Begun Workover Ops to Restore Production to 2 Wells Shut-In on Avouma Platform; 22/05/2018 – Vaalco Energy Boosts Financial Position Ahead of Planned Offshore Development Drilling Campaign in Gabon — Market Mover; 22/05/2018 – VAALCO Energy, Inc. Announces Early Repayment of IFC Debt and that the Workover Program Is Now Underway

Since May 14, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $287,567 activity. FAWTHROP ANDREW LAWRENCE had bought 2,000 shares worth $3,360 on Friday, May 24. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $9,780 was bought by Bounds Cary M. Thomas William R bought $36,400 worth of stock. The insider Knapp Alfred John Jr. bought 100,000 shares worth $168,000.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold EGY shares while 15 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 24.72 million shares or 1.39% more from 24.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3.19 million shares. Wilen Invest Management reported 2.18M shares. Ancora Lc has 784,285 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 20,055 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc owns 1.28 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp accumulated 773,975 shares. Natl Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) for 17,386 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0% of its portfolio in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) for 105,150 shares. 32,026 were accumulated by Citigroup. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited owns 0.01% invested in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) for 394,125 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 311,344 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Tru LP has 0% invested in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) for 102,021 shares. 984,400 were accumulated by Bridgeway Cap Mngmt. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gru has 0% invested in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY).

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold LRN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 33.74 million shares or 5.37% more from 32.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Usa Portformulas Corporation has 0.12% invested in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 8,502 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Legal And General Public Limited Company has invested 0% in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Matarin holds 1.18% or 476,142 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 211,977 shares. Northern holds 0% of its portfolio in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) for 463,757 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Co stated it has 420,711 shares. Hillsdale Mngmt accumulated 97,700 shares. C M Bidwell Ltd owns 0.2% invested in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) for 5,860 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Zacks Investment has 35,832 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ftb reported 59 shares. Fairfax Hldg Can stated it has 0.05% in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Federated Pa owns 0.03% invested in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) for 298,081 shares.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49B and $19.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) by 21,407 shares to 65,186 shares, valued at $15.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) by 437,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS).