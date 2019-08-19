Tieton Capital Management Position in Steelcase (SCS) Has Trimmed by $1.12 Million as Stock Declined; As Blucora Com (BCOR) Valuation Declined, Pinebridge Investments LP Has Lowered Stake

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in Blucora Inc Com (BCOR) by 79.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 44,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.22% . The hedge fund held 11,686 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390,000, down from 55,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Blucora Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $21.98. About 159,632 shares traded. Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) has declined 14.82% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOR News: 27/03/2018 – Blucora at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Mar 29; 15/03/2018 TaxAct Partners with Everlance, Giving Tax Pros Innovative Tools to Help Self-Employed & Contractors Save on Taxes; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC QTRLY ADJ EPS $1.20; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees FY EPS 79c-EPS 92c; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES BLUCORA, INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Blucora Inc. To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – Blucora at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees 2Q Rev $151.8M-$155.6M; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees FY Rev $545.8M-$559.8M; 09/05/2018 – Blucora 1Q Rev $206M

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.73. About 496,897 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.46M for 9.15 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 13,780 shares to 143,250 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 6,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Adtran Inc (NASDAQ:ADTN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments Com has 63,303 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp has 0.04% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Sg Americas Securities Llc holds 0.01% or 92,037 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 35,609 shares. Fmr Ltd holds 0% or 602 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 37,012 shares. The Illinois-based First Trust Advsrs LP has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 54,788 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Savings Bank has invested 0.14% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 337,602 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 51,432 shares. 23,870 were accumulated by Hbk Lp. Palisade Cap Mgmt Ltd Nj holds 0.01% or 14,100 shares in its portfolio. Cipher Capital LP holds 80,116 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co accumulated 10,967 shares.

