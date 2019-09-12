Tieton Capital Management Position in Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA) Has Upped by $387,870 as Stock Price Declined; As Dsp Group (DSPG) Shares Rose, Shareholder Raging Capital Management Has Decreased by $17.26 Million Its Holding

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dsp Group Inc (DSPG) by 56.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 1.23 million shares as the company’s stock rose 12.65% . The hedge fund held 939,722 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.49M, down from 2.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dsp Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $329.16M market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $14.36. About 71,253 shares traded. DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has risen 31.59% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical DSPG News: 29/05/2018 – SHAILY ENGINEERING PLASTICS LTD SEPL.BO SAYS DSP BLACKROCK TRUSTEE COMPANY PVT LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.40 PCT TO 4.10 PCT; 14/03/2018 – Tremor Video DSP Expands Marketing Team; 17/05/2018 – Boston Biomedical, Inc. Announces Presentations for Investigational Agents Napabucasin and DSP-7888 (ombipepimut-S*) to be Feat; 09/04/2018 – DSP Group Announces Appointment of Cynthia Paul to the Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – DSP Group 1Q Rev $28.1M; 17/05/2018 – Boston Biomedical, Inc. Announces Presentations for Investigational Agents Napabucasin and DSP-7888 (ombipepimut-S*) to be Featured at ASCO 2018; 22/05/2018 – Tremor Video DSP and Cuebiq Exclusively Partner for lndustry’s First Geo-Behavioral Targeting on Connected TV; 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK TO SELL MINORITY INTEREST IN DSP BLACKROCK TO DSP GROUP; 07/05/2018 – BlackRock exits mutual fund venture with India’s DSP Group; 07/05/2018 – Blackrock to Sell Stake in Indian Joint Venture to DSP

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 18,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The institutional investor held 265,659 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69 million, up from 247,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Motorcar Parts Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.71 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $17.29. About 94,334 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $591.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Montage Res Corp by 543,441 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $9.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mitek Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MITK) by 718,729 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold DSPG shares while 20 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 16.33 million shares or 4.57% more from 15.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dorsey Wright And Associates owns 765 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability has 0% invested in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) for 25,300 shares. Moreover, Voya Inv Management Lc has 0% invested in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) for 22,764 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De owns 0% invested in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) for 45,982 shares. Css Limited Liability Il holds 0.01% or 8,600 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 51,599 shares. Citadel Advsr stated it has 25,348 shares. Northern accumulated 0% or 89,061 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 55,124 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Kennedy Cap invested 0.27% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Hillsdale Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). 36,638 are owned by Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability.

Analysts await DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 36.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSPG’s profit will be $1.60M for 51.29 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by DSP Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $114.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (NYSE:HLX) by 232,565 shares to 274,555 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.