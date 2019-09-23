Tieton Capital Management Maintains Holding in Regional Management (RM); New South Capital Management Has Lifted Its Dish Network Class A (DISH) Position

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Regional Management Corp (RM) by 5.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 12,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% . The institutional investor held 243,106 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.41M, up from 231,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regional Management Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $318.27M market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $27.72. About 51,483 shares traded. Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) has declined 25.43% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RM News: 09/04/2018 – REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP RM.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 16/05/2018 – John Hancock Retirement Plan Services Promotes Preston Carbone Regional Vice President focusing on Southern Wisconsin, Western; 17/05/2018 – Regional Management at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 01/05/2018 – Regional Management 1Q EPS 72c; 21/03/2018 – StandChart: Judy Hsu Named Regional CEO, ASA from June 1; 27/03/2018 – Delphi Behavioral Health Group Appoints New Regional Executive Director; 29/03/2018 – First Internet Bank Promotes Tom Smith to Regional Vice President; 15/05/2018 – Skanska Announces Chris Toher as Chief Operating Officer; Jim Link, Len Vetrone and Kerim Evin Named Regional Executive Officers; 07/03/2018 – STANDARD CHARTERED REGIONAL CEO MARRS SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 21/03/2018 – STANDARD CHARTERED PLC – JUDY HSU TO TAKE OVER AS REGIONAL CEO, ASEAN AND SOUTH ASIA, ON JUNE 1

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dish Network Corp Class A (DISH) by 48.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 608,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1.85M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.21 million, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $34.54. About 4.11 million shares traded or 44.17% up from the average. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO SEEING MARGIN AND ARPU EXPANSION ON SLING AND EXPECTS THAT TO CONTINUE- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue misses estimates on pay-TV losses; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS – LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST NETWORK TO RECEIVE OVER 200 ADDITIONAL THEATERS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS THROUGH EXTENDED DISH NETWORK AGREEMENT; 21/04/2018 – DJ DISH Network Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISH); 08/05/2018 – Dish Reports More Sling, Less TV Subscribers — Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q EPS 70c; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP -CEO SAYS AD SALES REVENUE ON SLING TV DURING MARCH MADNESS NEARLY TRIPLED YEAR-OVER-YEAR – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network End-1Q Sling TV Subscribers 2.3M; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue drops 6 pct; 08/05/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVES SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $25.43 million activity. DEFRANCO JAMES had bought 300,000 shares worth $9.35M. Another trade for 500,005 shares valued at $15.72 million was bought by ERGEN CHARLES W.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 56,132 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $215.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp by 95,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Unifirst Corp (NYSE:UNF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold DISH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 217.05 million shares or 26.61% less from 295.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Australia-based Amp Cap Investors has invested 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 99,640 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.02% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Lakewood Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.15% or 125,000 shares in its portfolio. Amer Group reported 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 72,528 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 284,373 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 91,473 shares. Nordea Mgmt, Sweden-based fund reported 9,875 shares. 24,257 were reported by Two Sigma Securities Lc. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.02% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 107,600 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc has invested 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 55,200 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.30 million activity. 19,858 shares were bought by BASSWOOD PARTNERS – L.L.C., worth $513,925. 7,000 shares valued at $182,910 were bought by Schachtel John D. on Monday, August 5.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $114.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (NYSE:HLX) by 232,565 shares to 274,555 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 6 investors sold RM shares while 29 reduced holdings. only 11 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.63 million shares or 3.66% less from 10.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 23,600 are held by Bessemer Grp. Parametric Port Associate holds 39,387 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sun Life Inc owns 0.06% invested in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) for 8,753 shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 1.18M shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 132,433 shares. 12,058 are owned by Franklin Res. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 30,405 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 57 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 10,200 shares. Charles Schwab Inc reported 144,796 shares. 83,841 are held by Matarin Mngmt Ltd Liability. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Acadian Asset Limited accumulated 34,676 shares. State Street holds 0% or 178,044 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM).