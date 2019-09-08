Tieton Capital Management Lowered Position in Steelcase (SCS) as Share Price Declined; Aon Plc (AON) Stock Rose While Enterprise Financial Services Has Boosted Position

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.85. About 339,331 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q ADJ EPS 24C

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 1474.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 5,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 5,730 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $978,000, up from 364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $195.28. About 519,305 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 22/05/2018 – AON BUYS IP FIRM 601WEST; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO; 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk; 25/04/2018 – AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Rev $3.1B; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – SOLUTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HP DEVICE AS A SERVICE OFFERING; 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 16/03/2018 – Aon PLC: Robert S. Morrison to Retire From Board June 22

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2,185 shares to 1,024 shares, valued at $187,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19 after the close. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $49.57M for 9.22 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 13,780 shares to 143,250 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enova International Inc by 14,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Adtran Inc (NASDAQ:ADTN).