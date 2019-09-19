Tieton Capital Management Lifted Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Stake by $1.68 Million; Robert Half International (RHI) Holder Midas Management Has Lifted Its Position

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 54,500 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11M, up from 46,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Robert Half International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $55.5. About 1.24 million shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS 2018 HAS STARTED WELL; 23/03/2018 – Robert Half Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q EPS 78c; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half Employees Riding And Raising Funds For American Heart Association Through CycleNation; 23/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA RHIM.L : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH EQUAL-WEIGHT RATING; 4950P TARGET PRICE; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – INITIAL COST OF EURIBOR (NO FLOOR) + 75BPS; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA MARGIN OF 11.4%, UP 230BPS FROM PREVIOUS YEAR, DRIVEN BY HIGHER SALES AND COMPANY’S INITIATIVES TO IMPROVE OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCIES; 26/03/2018 – RHI Magnesita Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL – AT THIS STAGE OF LITIGATION, NOT FEASIBLE TO PREDICT OUTCOME OF OR RANGE OF LOSS, SHOULD LOSS OCCUR, FROM THE PROCEEDING; 11/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS 0.54% SHORT POSITION IN RHI MAGNESITA:AFM

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Myriad Genetics (MYGN) by 63.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 62,235 shares as the company's stock declined 8.71% . The institutional investor held 160,434 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.46M, up from 98,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Myriad Genetics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $27.8. About 1.14 million shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 31.84% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold MYGN shares while 61 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 77.57 million shares or 1.24% more from 76.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Limited Partnership accumulated 1,790 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity has invested 0.01% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Qs Investors Limited Liability invested in 4,626 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Co has 0.02% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Prns has invested 0.01% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Amalgamated Bank & Trust accumulated 0.01% or 11,363 shares. Moreover, Numerixs Investment Tech has 0.02% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. 621,449 are owned by Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc. Ghp Inv Advsrs Inc has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Strs Ohio accumulated 33,200 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 136,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bb&T holds 0.02% or 37,757 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 24,821 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold MYGN shares while 61 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 77.57 million shares or 1.24% more from 76.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Limited Partnership accumulated 1,790 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity has invested 0.01% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Qs Investors Limited Liability invested in 4,626 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Co has 0.02% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Prns has invested 0.01% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Amalgamated Bank & Trust accumulated 0.01% or 11,363 shares. Moreover, Numerixs Investment Tech has 0.02% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. 621,449 are owned by Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc. Ghp Inv Advsrs Inc has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Strs Ohio accumulated 33,200 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 136,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bb&T holds 0.02% or 37,757 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 24,821 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $114.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (NYSE:HLX) by 232,565 shares to 274,555 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

