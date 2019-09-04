Tieton Capital Management Lifted Its Position in Trecora Resources (TREC) by $1.66 Million as Stock Rose; Kopernik Global Investors Lifted Its Range Res (RRC) Position

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 29.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc bought 2.05M shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The hedge fund held 8.98M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.88M, up from 6.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $986.66M market cap company. The stock increased 6.37% or $0.235 during the last trading session, reaching $3.925. About 4.65 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH A SYNDICATE OF TWENTY-SEVEN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS HAS A MAXIMUM FACILITY SIZE OF $4 BLN; 23/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Range Resources: Broker repeats `buy’ recommendation with 200% upside; 24/05/2018 – Range Resources Rises on Production Milestone; Plus500 Plans to Move to London Main Market; 14/03/2018 – SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANTS OPTIONS; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST RANGE RESOURCES BOARD NOMINEES; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE APPROXIMATELY 2.2 BCFE PER DAY; 22/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ March 20 Conference; 07/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES 1Q ADJ REV $765.5M, EST. $685.1M; 29/05/2018 – Range Resources Starts Operations at Indonesia Project

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Trecora Resources (TREC) by 64.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 184,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.50% . The institutional investor held 471,265 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 286,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Trecora Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.47M market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.91. About 4,679 shares traded. Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) has declined 36.31% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.31% the S&P500. Some Historical TREC News: 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 6, 2018, CO ELIMINATED POSITION OF VICE PRESIDENT OF MANUFACTURING, ROLE CURRENTLY HELD BY RONALD FRANKLIN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trecora Resources, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREC); 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS SIMON UPFILL-BROWN, CO’S CURRENT PRESIDENT AND CEO, WILL NOW SERVE AS CEO AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMPANY; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS PRIOR TO THIS APPOINTMENT, CARTER SERVED AS THE COMPANY’S NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 22/05/2018 – Trecora Resources to Attend the Cowen 4th Annual Chemicals Summit in New York City on June 5; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 6, 2018, NICHOLAS N. CARTER WAS TEMPORARILY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE COMPANY -SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280660 – TRECORA CHEMICAL; 23/05/2018 – Trecora Resources Appoints John R. (Dick) Townsend as Executive Vice President, Chief Manufacturing Officer; 07/03/2018 Trecora Resources 4Q Rev $66M; 01/05/2018 – Trecora Resources 1Q Rev $71.7M

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Trecora Resources (TREC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Trecora Resources Announces Proceeds of $5.3 million from AMAK Mining Co. Share Repurchase – PRNewswire” published on January 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Trecora Resources Appoints John R. (Dick) Townsend as Executive Vice President, Chief Manufacturing Officer – PR Newswire” on May 23, 2018. More interesting news about Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Trecora Resources Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Adam Peakes and Janet Roemer Appointed to Trecora Resources Board of Directors – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $532,103 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $97,997 were bought by FUNK JAMES M on Monday, March 11. Scucchi Mark bought 6,357 shares worth $32,188. The insider GRAY STEVEN D bought 20,000 shares worth $175,390.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 322,824 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Raymond James Advisors Incorporated has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 0.3% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Carlson Capital Lp has 3.31M shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Nuwave Investment Ltd stated it has 3,199 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 270,288 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Elm Ridge Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 2.37% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Brave Asset Management stated it has 0.16% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 2.35M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Howe Rusling invested 0.05% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt holds 593,401 shares.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Asset Sales Are Bullish For Range Resources – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Range Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Range Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Range Resources, Oasis Petroleum, three others cut at Ladenburg – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Range Resources Corp. (RRC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.