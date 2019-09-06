Tieton Capital Management Increases Stake in Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA); Cushing Asset Management LP Raised Transcanada (TRP) Position

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA) by 12.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 27,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The institutional investor held 247,189 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66M, up from 220,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Motorcar Parts Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $266.41M market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $14.28. About 111,035 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 32.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 37,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 151,690 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82M, up from 114,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $51.08. About 817,607 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 09/04/2018 – CORRECT: TRANSCANADA SAYS ENERGY DISRUPTION TO SHIFT SPENDING; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA VP SAMANTHA STUART SPEAKS AT BNEF SUMMIT IN N.Y; 22/03/2018 – PETRONAS SAYS ITS CANADIAN UNIT PROGRESS ENERGY IS ONE OF ELEVEN SHIPPERS INVOLVED IN APPLICATION FOR NORTH MONTNEY MAINLINE EXTENSION PIPELINE PROPOSED BY TRANSCANADA; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS KEYSTONE XL CAPACITY AVAILABLE FOR LONG-TERM CONTRACTS NEARLY FULLY UTILIZED; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA 1Q REV. C$3.42B, EST. C$3.21B; 14/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – ANNOUNCED ITS CAMERON ACCESS PROJECT HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE IN SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CONCLUDES CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – TransCanada Announces Successful Completion of NGTL Export Capacity Open Season; 17/05/2018 – TransCanada Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Earnings Scheduled For February 11, 2019 – Benzinga" on February 11, 2019

More notable recent TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Blackstone Infrastructure's Bid Reflects Midstream's Persisting Valuation Gap – Seeking Alpha" on September 04, 2019

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99 billion and $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) by 281,664 shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $77.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 27,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,117 shares, and cut its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).