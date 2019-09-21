Tieton Capital Management Increases Holding in Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA); As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Rose, Holder Bender Robert & Associates Has Cut Holding by $712,536

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 18,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The institutional investor held 265,659 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69M, up from 247,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Motorcar Parts Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $309.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.37. About 120,131 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates sold 10,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 65,756 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.40 million, down from 76,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $66.42. About 9.78M shares traded or 58.09% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – GILEAD:HCV PRICE NOW STABLE; EXPECTS MARKET SHARE STABLE MID-YR; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 18/05/2018 – FDA – TO DATE, IN STUDY, THERE ARE NO REPORTED CASES OF BABIES BORN WITH NEURAL TUBE DEFECTS TO WOMEN STARTING DOLUTEGRAVIR LATER IN PREGNANCY; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD’S 1Q YESCARTA REV. $40M, EST. 16.3M; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han; 20/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 1%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 2%; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into Phase 3 for the Selection Study in Ulcerative Colitis; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD REAFFIRMS YR NET PRODUCT SALES FORECAST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.31, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MPAA shares while 26 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 20.32 million shares or 3.07% less from 20.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 35,638 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc reported 1,400 shares stake. Wells Fargo Communications Mn stated it has 190,845 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tieton Cap Mngmt Ltd Company owns 4.98% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 265,659 shares. 398,446 were reported by Kornitzer Mngmt Ks. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 1.22M shares. Victory Capital Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). 12,518 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Northern Corp invested in 0% or 241,712 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 1,650 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Associates Llc, Washington-based fund reported 30,470 shares. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 11,400 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md, Maryland-based fund reported 28,859 shares. Us Retail Bank De holds 1,211 shares.

More notable recent Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why CalAmp, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Motorcar Parts of America Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Motorcar Parts of America Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Motorcar Parts of America Inc. Investors – GlobeNewswire” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Motorcar Parts of America Expands Heavy-Duty Team – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Presents At The 18th Annual Oppenheimer Consumer Growth and e-Commerce Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2018.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $114.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (NYSE:HLX) by 232,565 shares to 274,555 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 758,189 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Gw Henssler Associate Limited reported 1.11% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Neville Rodie And Shaw holds 0.23% or 31,815 shares. 51,335 are held by Perigon Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company. Round Table Service Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3,320 shares. 42,547 are held by Argent Tru. 33,225 were reported by Allstate. Wetherby Asset Mgmt owns 0.32% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 43,649 shares. Provise Mgmt Group Inc Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 6,057 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 11.82M shares. Oakwood Lc Ca reported 48,603 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated holds 8,881 shares. Peak Asset Management Limited Company stated it has 11,723 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc has invested 0.14% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Private Ocean Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.18 billion for 9.65 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Intercept Pharmaceuticals vs. Gilead Sciences – The Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GILD, EVRI, PLT – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Gilead (GILD) Down 2.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Bender Robert & Associates, which manages about $142.65M and $210.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 30,037 shares to 32,190 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.