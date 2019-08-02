Tieton Capital Management Increased Its Vaalco Energy (EGY) Stake by $858,090; Kla (KLAC) Shareholder Stevens Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding as Shares Rose

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vaalco Energy Inc (EGY) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 429,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 3.44M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70 million, up from 3.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vaalco Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $1.695. About 46,138 shares traded. VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) has declined 43.00% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EGY News: 07/05/2018 – Vaalco Energy 1Q EPS 15c; 07/03/2018 – VAALCO ENERGY INC – VAALCO’S PRODUCTION EXPENSE GUIDANCE (EXCLUDING WORKOVERS) FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS $36 TO $42 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Vaalco Energy 4Q Net $3.43M; 22/05/2018 – Vaalco Energy Begun Workover Ops to Restore Production to 2 Wells Shut-In on Avouma Platform; 07/03/2018 Vaalco Energy 4Q EPS 6c; 22/05/2018 – Vaalco Energy Boosts Financial Position Ahead of Planned Offshore Development Drilling Campaign in Gabon — Market Mover; 22/05/2018 – VAALCO ENERGY – ESTIMATES NET PRODUCTION OF APPROXIMATELY 750 NET BARRELS OF OIL PER DAY MAY BE RESTORED IF BOTH WORKOVERS ARE SUCCESSFUL; 22/05/2018 – VAALCO ENERGY – BEGUN WORKOVER OPERATIONS LAST WEEK TO RESTORE PRODUCTION TO TWO WELLS CURRENTLY SHUT-IN ON AVOUMA PLATFORM; 07/05/2018 – Vaalco Energy 1Q Net $8.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ VAALCO Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGY)

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 27.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 25,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The hedge fund held 67,328 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.04 million, down from 92,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $131.93. About 438,191 shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR SAYS DEAL PROVIDES THAT UPON TERMINATION UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES ORBOTECH MAY BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $125 MLN – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sees Orbotech Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS/; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Aims to Complete Repurchase 12-18 Months Following Orbotech Closing; 14/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to KLA-Tencor on March 13 for “Plasma based light source having a target material coated on a; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS $2B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 04/04/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to KLA-Tencor on April 3 for “Extractor electrode for electron source” (California Inventor); 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Declares Regular Cash Dividend for the Second Quarter of Calendar Year 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ KLA-Tencor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KLAC); 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $3.4 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.57 in 2018Q4.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $287,567 activity. Shares for $9,780 were bought by Bounds Cary M. DesAutels David had bought 11,764 shares worth $20,234. The insider Thomas William R bought 2,237 shares worth $3,713. 20,000 shares were bought by Knapp Alfred John Jr., worth $36,000.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 11,913 shares to 19,752 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corecivic Inc by 16,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).