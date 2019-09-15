Tieton Capital Management Increased Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Position; Amg National Trust Bank Has Boosted Stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB)

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by 119.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 71,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 130,767 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.20M, up from 59,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 8.14 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Barrett Business Services (BBSI) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 4,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.71% . The institutional investor held 73,827 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, up from 69,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Barrett Business Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $658.31 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $88.13. About 894 shares traded. Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) has declined 3.58% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical BBSI News: 27/04/2018 – FTMoneyPodcast Claer Barrett asksMerryn Somerset Webb whatthemove […]; 27/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Barrett celebrates March is Reading Month; 26/03/2018 – Full Docket of Collectible Convertibles, Roadsters, and Spectacular Collections Headline Barrett-Jackson’s 16th Annual Palm; 12/04/2018 – Horsepower History: Dodge//SRT Teams with Barrett-Jackson to Auction Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 06/04/2018 – ? This week presenter Claer Barrett […]; 26/03/2018 – Full Docket of Collectible Convertibles, Roadsters, and Spectacular Collections Headline Barrett-Jackson’s 16th Annual Palm Beach Auction, Live on Proxibid; 17/04/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Barrett plan allows young victims to utilize courtroom support dogs; 13/04/2018 – Rugby-Brilliant Barrett shines as Hurricanes end Chiefs’ winning run; 23/04/2018 – DJ Barrett Business Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBSI); 21/05/2018 – AlphaNet’s Barrett to Retire, New CEO Named

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hayek Kallen Management reported 16,070 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Com holds 17,608 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Group Ltd holds 6,135 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 610 shares. Murphy Cap Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Argent holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 76,856 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Wetherby Asset Management holds 21,997 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Everence Cap Incorporated owns 57,927 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset holds 0.06% or 664,795 shares. First National holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 17,334 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability Co invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 46,324 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Griffin Asset Management holds 0.75% or 148,526 shares.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20,670 shares to 11,300 shares, valued at $618,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci (EWK) by 108,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,883 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IWF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 11 investors sold BBSI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 5.57 million shares or 1.60% less from 5.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated owns 73,052 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd Com accumulated 1,883 shares or 0% of the stock. River Road Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 117,303 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 24,203 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability stated it has 132,874 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial Inc holds 0.01% or 62,513 shares in its portfolio. Century Companies accumulated 46,817 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) or 7,032 shares. Moreover, Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0% invested in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Hillsdale Mngmt holds 25,500 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Bessemer Gru holds 0.01% or 22,400 shares in its portfolio. 43,614 were accumulated by Qs Invsts Limited Com. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 530,864 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 26 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 44,941 shares.