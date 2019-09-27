Tieton Capital Management Holds Position in Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ); As Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Market Value Declined, Enterprise Financial Services Has Trimmed Its Holding

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 93.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold 7,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 546 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34,000, down from 8,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $58.81. About 1.72 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 14,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The institutional investor held 157,570 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.08 million, up from 143,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Health Insurance Innovations for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.82. About 400,224 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthlnsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Net $4.15; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS – HAVE HAD/MAY HAVE DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT, BOARD MEMBERS, OTHER SHAREHOLDERS OF HEALTH INSURANCE; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 7.5 PCT STAKE IN HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC AS OF MAY 3 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Public Awareness Of Short-Term Health Increases Dramatically; 02/05/2018 – HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS: NO FINDINGS COMMUNICATED YET; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations,; 17/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q EPS 33c

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.90M for 14.00 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whitnell And Company holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 30,325 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.28% or 3.69 million shares. Muhlenkamp & Inc owns 92,163 shares for 2.84% of their portfolio. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.06% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 48,532 shares. Atlantic Union Bancorporation reported 0.03% stake. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust has 0.16% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 31,626 shares. Thomas White Intll Ltd holds 1.63% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 146,315 shares. Swedbank has 2.31 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.01% or 30,000 shares. 406,163 were reported by Proshare Lc. Aurora Counsel invested 0.79% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 0.06% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 367,506 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

