Tieton Capital Management Holding in Steelcase (SCS) Has Lowered by $1.12 Million; Snap On (SNA) Shareholder Natixis Has Trimmed Its Stake

Natixis decreased its stake in Snap On Inc (SNA) by 24.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 108,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 332,808 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.47 million, down from 441,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Snap On Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $151.07. About 243,663 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Snap-on Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNA); 26/04/2018 – Snap-on Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 Snap-On at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on Inc. 1Q Net Income Rises 15%; 25/04/2018 – Snap-On Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 3; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Rev $1.02B; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Snap-On; 26/04/2018 – SNAP-ON INC SNA.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.82/SHR; 30/05/2018 – Generational Equity Announces Sale of Sturtevant Richmont to Snap-on Incorporated

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.85. About 339,331 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.95 EPS, up 2.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $2.88 per share. SNA’s profit will be $159.58 million for 12.80 P/E if the $2.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual EPS reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.39% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19 after the close. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $49.57 million for 9.22 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

