Tieton Capital Management Holding in Steelcase (SCS) Cut by $1.12 Million as Share Price Rose; Schneider Capital Management Stake in First Horizon National (FHN) Decreased by $390,000 as Shares Declined

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in First Horizon National Corp (FHN) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 498,419 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97 million, down from 528,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in First Horizon National Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.94. About 398,046 shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 25.34% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net $90.6M; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon delivers strong first quarter performance; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communit; 28/03/2018 – Adrienne Sipe joins First Horizon National Corp; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds First Horizon; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q-End Non-Performing Assets $172.7M; 09/05/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to participate in 2018 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on May 15; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q EPS 27c; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communities in Southeast; 12/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.24. About 60,699 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.67% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.43M for 10.02 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluent Inc by 96,635 shares to 730,840 shares, valued at $4.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chromadex Corp by 165,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America (NASDAQ:MPAA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FHN’s profit will be $114.91M for 10.09 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by First Horizon National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp. by 467,376 shares to 640,217 shares, valued at $16.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Venator Materials Plc by 1.25M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Halcon Resources Corporation.

