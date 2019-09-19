Tieton Capital Management Holding in Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Has Upped by $345,220 as Market Valuation Rose; First Light Asset Management Has Boosted Alkermes Plc (ALKS) Stake

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Barrett Business Services (BBSI) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 4,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.71% . The institutional investor held 73,827 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, up from 69,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Barrett Business Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $664.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $89. About 34,322 shares traded. Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) has declined 3.58% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical BBSI News: 12/04/2018 – MI House GOP: Barrett plan ensuring farmers continue to receive tax exemptions heads to governor; 17/05/2018 – Dodge and Barrett-Jackson Bring Historical Charity Sale to 2018 Northeast Auction with Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 13/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Barrett’s legislation part of needed state drone regulations; 13/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Barrett invites residents to upcoming coffee hours; 23/04/2018 – DJ Barrett Business Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBSI); 18/04/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Barrett issues statement on MPSC ending net metering; 15/03/2018 – Gatorade® National Boys Basketball Player Of The Year: R.J. Barrett; 27/04/2018 – FTMoneyPodcast Claer Barrett asksMerryn Somerset Webb whatthemove […]; 17/04/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Barrett plan allows young victims to utilize courtroom support dogs; 16/04/2018 – Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach Auction Hits $39.4 Million in Sales Fueled by John Staluppi’s Cars of Dreams Collection and

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alkermes Plc (ALKS) by 7.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 16,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.74% . The institutional investor held 228,023 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14 million, up from 211,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alkermes Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.48. About 838,670 shares traded. Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has declined 47.26% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ALKS News: 29/03/2018 – Alkermes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – ALKERMES PLC SAYS ON MARCH 26, CO ,UNITS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF SEPTEMBER 16, 2011 – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Ratings Are for Alkermes Inc., U.S. Unit of Alkermes PLC; 16/04/2018 – Alkermes’s depression drug is back on track after an FDA ‘misunderstanding’; 02/04/2018 – ALKERMES PLC SAYS “STRONGLY DISAGREES WITH FDA’S CONCLUSIONS AND PLANS TO APPEAL FDA’S DECISION”; 26/04/2018 – Alkermes Sees 2018 Loss $210M-Loss $240M; 21/04/2018 – Top 5 of the week: #1 In a stunning about face, the FDA is now welcoming the new drug application from Alkermes it rejected 2 weeks ago $ALKS; 11/05/2018 – ALKS 3831 (Alkermes) Drug Overview to 2026 with Phase lll Data & Trials – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – $ALKS is going to get slammed — FDA dismisses Alkermes’ pitch on ‘5461, demanding new depression trials in a damaging setback $ALKS; 26/04/2018 – Alkermes 1Q Rev $225.2M

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $720.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 183,480 shares to 589,099 shares, valued at $16.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 284,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,132 shares, and cut its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (NASDAQ:XENT).

More notable recent Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alkermes: Offering A Speculative Entry Point – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oppenheimer likes Incyte in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Alkermes is Now Oversold (ALKS) – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alkermes up 4% premarket on Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Alkermes plc’s (NASDAQ:ALKS) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold ALKS shares while 46 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 148.59 million shares or 0.20% less from 148.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mgmt One invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Barclays Public Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Connecticut-based Tudor Investment Corp Et Al has invested 0.1% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Td Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) for 20 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Com invested in 150 shares or 0% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 368,728 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 122,169 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.01% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Bogle Inv Mngmt Ltd Partnership De invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). 18,507 are held by Creative Planning. Moreover, Meditor Group Limited has 4.05% invested in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) for 892,400 shares. Laurion Cap Mngmt Lp reported 14,825 shares. Franklin Resource holds 0.03% or 2.61 million shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0% or 1,908 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 11 investors sold BBSI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 5.57 million shares or 1.60% less from 5.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Century invested in 46,817 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Shell Asset invested in 0.02% or 8,925 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 2,615 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). 2,789 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.02% or 4,064 shares. New York-based American Interest Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Qs Invsts Ltd Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Cornercap Investment Counsel has 13,640 shares. Moreover, Howe And Rusling has 0% invested in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Aqr Capital Mgmt Llc has 0.01% invested in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) for 151,568 shares. 12,471 were reported by Globeflex L P. Renaissance Techs Ltd Company invested in 402,400 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 57,114 shares.