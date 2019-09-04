Tieton Capital Management Has Upped Regional Management (RM) Holding By $917,184; American Petroleum Group Has 1.05 Sentiment

American Petroleum Group Inc (AMPE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.47, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 23 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 22 cut down and sold their stock positions in American Petroleum Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 18.71 million shares, up from 17.26 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding American Petroleum Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 15 Increased: 14 New Position: 9.

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased Regional Management Corp (RM) stake by 19.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tieton Capital Management Llc acquired 38,216 shares as Regional Management Corp (RM)'s stock declined 1.03%. The Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 231,026 shares with $5.64M value, up from 192,810 last quarter. Regional Management Corp now has $312.99 million valuation. It closed at $27.26 lastly. It is up 25.43% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.0071 during the last trading session, reaching $0.494. About 42,291 shares traded. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPE) has declined 86.96% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.96% the S&P500.

Cypress Capital Management Llc (Wy) holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 234,225 shares. Noven Financial Group Inc. owns 123,772 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gsa Capital Partners Llp has 0.03% invested in the company for 559,489 shares. The Tennessee-based Green Square Capital Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Brighton Jones Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 100,555 shares.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company has market cap of $70.76 million. The firm is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. It has a 35.29 P/E ratio. The Company’s product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema.

