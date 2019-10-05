Tieton Capital Management Has Upped Its Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Holding by $345,220; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Shareholder Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Increased Its Holding

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Barrett Business Services (BBSI) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 4,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.71% . The institutional investor held 73,827 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, up from 69,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Barrett Business Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $634.20M market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $86.14. About 21,192 shares traded. Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) has declined 3.58% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical BBSI News: 22/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Barrett’s bill part of measures protecting state interests from drone interference; 17/04/2018 – Wisconsin Jrnl: Sources: Tom Barrett considering run for governor; 23/03/2018 – Karen Barrett, chief executive at […]; 17/05/2018 – Dodge and Barrett-Jackson Bring Historical Charity Sale to 2018 Northeast Auction with Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and; 25/04/2018 – Albertsons Companies Promotes Sean Barrett to SVP, Advertising and Marketing; 12/04/2018 – Horsepower History: Dodge//SRT Teams with Barrett-Jackson to Auction Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper for Charity; 19/03/2018 – RadioResource: Barrett Supplies HF Equipment for Surveillance Boats in Chile; 11/05/2018 – Barrett-Jackson Throttles up “Driven Hearts” Campaign to Raise Money and Awareness for Heart Health; 01/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Saints Sign Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett To Three-Year Deal; 06/04/2018 – Serious Money Claer Barrett shows […]

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 458 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 105,079 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $198.98M, up from 104,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1830 FROM $1760; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – Low-profile chipmaker thrives on Google, Amazon demand; 16/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board only has three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers; 27/04/2018 – Amazon also announced it would raise the price of its Prime membership to $119 per year; 07/03/2018 – Evening Standard: Amazon Echo customers claims devices ‘randomly laugh’ at them and ‘refuse to obey orders’; 30/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Amazon Pay’s FY17 net loss widens to Rs 177.8 cr; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon ups ante in Walmart-Flipkart deal talks with breakup fee of up to $2 bln- FactorDaily; 04/04/2018 – Jim Kerstetter: Very interesting scoop…Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner, sources say…; 29/03/2018 – Trump tweeted Thursday that Amazon pays “little or no taxes to state and local governments.”

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,210 were accumulated by Ancora Limited Liability Company. Coe Mngmt Lc holds 3.28% or 1,564 shares. Roundview Cap Limited Liability accumulated 1.39% or 3,257 shares. Michigan-based Azimuth Cap Ltd has invested 1.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hendley Communications Inc has 1.55% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,742 shares. Brown Advisory holds 2.52% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 464,209 shares. Wesbanco Bank & Trust reported 2.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cohen Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.31% or 696 shares. Ftb reported 2,666 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Investec Asset Mgmt holds 1.64% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 648,507 shares. 3,555 were accumulated by Highstreet Asset. 1,377 were accumulated by Fincl Advisory Service. Clark Capital Management stated it has 5,305 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. The New York-based Lodge Hill Cap Llc has invested 2.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Brown Brothers Harriman & Company reported 3,683 shares.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $3.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 23,139 shares to 345,499 shares, valued at $94.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Okta Inc. by 115,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Best Stocks for 2019: Hyper Growth Is in Amazon Stockâ€™s Past – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon Needs Workers: The “New” Modern Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon buys cloud software startup – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon bringing Go to airports, theaters – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Eyes Healthcare Market and Expands Tech Portfolio at Annual Event (Revised) – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 04, 2019.

More notable recent Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Micronâ€™s (MU) Tech Roadmap Highlights Flattening Cost Curve, Says Analyst – Yahoo Finance” on May 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Uber has clawed back to its IPO price while Lyft still has a ways to go – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ODP or ULTA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Tilray, Splunk, and Retrophin Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 11 investors sold BBSI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 5.57 million shares or 1.60% less from 5.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Penbrook Management Ltd Company accumulated 6,600 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Moreover, Panagora Asset Management has 0.05% invested in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) for 127,437 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited holds 2,224 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 12,887 were reported by Bowling Management Ltd Co. Invesco Ltd holds 21,795 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 8,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Driehaus Management Limited Liability Corp reported 9,168 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) for 12,301 shares. Arrowstreet Capital L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,266 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 0% or 57,114 shares. Wedge Cap L Lp Nc stated it has 0% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 16,405 shares. Us Fincl Bank De reported 0% stake. 2,770 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mgmt.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $114.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (NYSE:HLX) by 232,565 shares to 274,555 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.