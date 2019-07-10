Tieton Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Steelcase (SCS) Stake; GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) Had 5 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering GVC Holdings Plc (LON:GVC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GVC Holdings Plc had 26 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, February 8. The stock has “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Thursday, May 16. Barclays Capital maintained GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Buy” on Thursday, January 17. The stock of GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 14 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Monday, January 14 by Barclays Capital. Peel Hunt maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 17 report. Shore Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 17 report. See GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) latest ratings:

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased Steelcase Inc (SCS) stake by 29.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as Steelcase Inc (SCS)’s stock rose 1.23%. The Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 195,345 shares with $2.84M value, down from 275,580 last quarter. Steelcase Inc now has $2.02B valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.2. About 119,134 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.67% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q ADJ EPS 24C; 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming firm in Germany, the United Kingdom, Turkey, and internationally. The company has market cap of 3.50 billion GBP. It operates through five divisions: Sports Labels, Gaming Labels, B2B, Non-core, and Corporate. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

The stock decreased 0.59% or GBX 3.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 602.6. About 3.45M shares traded or 18.00% up from the average. GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) stake by 38,216 shares to 231,026 valued at $5.64 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Chromadex Corp stake by 165,425 shares and now owns 1.26 million shares. Adtran Inc (NASDAQ:ADTN) was raised too.

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.48M for 10.00 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.