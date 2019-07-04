Tieton Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Steelcase (SCS) Position by $1.12 Million; Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Value Rose While Crow Point Partners Has Upped by $2.89 Million Its Stake

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57 million, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.41B market cap company. It closed at $58.13 lastly. It is down 17.16% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: STILL LOOKING AT ONLINE TV OPTIONS

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.26. About 278,331 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.67% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c; 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dana Investment Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.12% or 44,264 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Com holds 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 44,316 shares. Euclidean Tech Management Limited Liability Co holds 1.56% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 28,400 shares. Capital Research invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The Kentucky-based Parthenon Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Paradigm Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 7,893 shares. Whalerock Point Partners Ltd holds 35,092 shares. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo has 0.96% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cypress Management Ltd Co (Wy) reported 41,699 shares. Bbr Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 8,203 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Investment Management has invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fca Corp Tx reported 3,631 shares. Daiwa Inc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Med Tru has invested 1.25% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The Minnesota-based Sit Investment Associate has invested 1.27% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “AT&T Isn’t the Only Pay-TV Company Getting Rid of Low-Value Customers – The Motley Fool” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Wireless Carrier Market: A Two-Horse Race – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Zoom Video Deal Highlights Challenges To Wireline Business – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 Contrarian Dividend Stocks to Buy With the Market Fully Valued – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Content Is King And It Will Rule The Direction Of AT&T Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00M and $590.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 4,060 shares to 3,040 shares, valued at $263,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FXI) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Gp (NYSE:PEG).

More notable recent Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “8 Stocks To Watch For June 20, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Concerned About Steelcase Inc.’s (NYSE:SCS) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UPDATE â€“ Powering Teams Anywhere at Work NYSE:SCS – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluent Inc by 96,635 shares to 730,840 shares, valued at $4.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaalco Energy Inc (NYSE:EGY) by 429,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America (NASDAQ:MPAA).

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.45 million for 10.03 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.