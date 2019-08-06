Tieton Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Steelcase (SCS) by $1.12 Million; Guggenheim Capital Has Lowered Its Webster Finl Conn (WBS) Position by $2.04 Million; Market Value Declined

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (WBS) by 86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 40,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.54% . The institutional investor held 6,647 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $337,000, down from 47,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Webster Finl Corp Conn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.74. About 339,739 shares traded. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.63% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 21/03/2018 – Webster Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Webster Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBS); 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP WBS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 22/03/2018 – Webster Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – EMPLOYEES AT SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES ARE EXPECTED TO JOIN UNITED BANK TEAM:; 23/03/2018 – Webster Financial Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 85C, EST. 79C; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Investors; 06/03/2018 Webster Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY REVENUE OF $282.9 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 10.6 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.72. About 190,996 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q ADJ EPS 24C

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.44M for 9.14 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $221,148 activity. $221,148 worth of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) shares were sold by OSAR KAREN R.

