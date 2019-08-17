Tieton Capital Management Has Raised Its Regional Management (RM) Holding by $917,184; Williams Jones & Associates Has Lowered Its Marathon Pete Com (MPC) Stake by $740,450

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Regional Management Corp (RM) by 19.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 38,216 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% . The institutional investor held 231,026 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.64M, up from 192,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regional Management Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $310.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.08. About 56,214 shares traded or 6.31% up from the average. Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) has declined 25.43% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RM News: 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S APPOINTS MARTIN FERNANDEZ ROMERO AS NEW REGIONAL HEAD FOR LATIN AMERICA; 20/03/2018 – JND eDiscovery Appoints David Hanika as Regional Vice President; 15/05/2018 – Skanska Announces Chris Toher as Chief Operating Officer; Jim Link, Len Vetrone and Kerim Evin Named Regional Executive Officers; 29/03/2018 – First Internet Bank Promotes Tom Smith to Regional Vice President; 12/03/2018 – Olympic Steel Announces Promotion of Thomas Sacco to Regional Vice President; 12/04/2018 – QBE North America Appoints Kevin Brogan Regional Executive – Central Region; 16/05/2018 – John Hancock Retirement Plan Services Promotes Preston Carbone Regional Vice President focusing on Southern Wisconsin, Western Illinois, and Eastern Iowa; 26/04/2018 – Fed Atlanta: Atlanta Fed Names Mishra Vice President and Regional Executive and Fay Assistant Vice President, Corporate; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 22/05/2018 – WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LTD – ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER HAS BEEN DISCONTINUED AND CONSEQUENTLY JOHN DIXON WILL LEAVE GROUP

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp Com (MPC) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 12,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 38,585 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, down from 51,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 4.87 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 17/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: MPC CAPITAL AG: KEY FIGURES FOR THE 1ST QUARTER 2018; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS WOULD BE GOOD TO REVIEW BOE MPC’S REMIT EVERY 5-8 YEARS; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CEO GARY HEMINGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 13/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE AGREES TO SCREEN MPC NOMINEES FOR APPROVAL; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ANCYPAROWICZ SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICAN RAND HOLDS GAIN AS MPC LEAVES POLICY RATE UNCHANGED; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR BEGINS SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON REFINERY; 13/03/2018 – LONDON- S.AFRICA’S CENTRAL BANK ESTIMATES VAT RISE TO LIFT INFLATION AROUND 0.6 PERCENTAGE POINTS OVER THE YEAR -MPC MEMBER KAHN; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS GOVT SHOULD RESTRAIN DOMESTIC BORROWING; 29/03/2018 – SOME MPC MEMBERS SAY HIKE MAY BE JUSTIFIED IF WAGES, CPI RISE

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95 billion and $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mfa Finl Inc Com (NYSE:MFA) by 169,950 shares to 586,986 shares, valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST) by 24,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 492,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,185 are owned by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Lc. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc holds 0.01% or 2,400 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability invested in 89,889 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited holds 272,197 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rowland & Counsel Adv holds 0% or 2,584 shares. Principal Group has 3.52 million shares. 160,834 were accumulated by Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) Limited. Winch Advisory Svcs Lc holds 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 289 shares. Brinker Cap accumulated 7,705 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0.02% or 94,675 shares. Argent Tru, a Tennessee-based fund reported 15,999 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.08% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 156,910 are held by Nippon Life Investors Americas. Evergreen Management Ltd Liability reported 3,532 shares. Icon Advisers holds 1.7% or 283,058 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 4 investors sold RM shares while 31 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 10.00 million shares or 0.99% more from 9.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated has 0% invested in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors has 0% invested in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) for 27 shares. 935 are owned by Ameritas Invest Prns Inc. Wedge Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). State Street Corporation accumulated 184,506 shares. Signia Limited Com owns 75,646 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested in 987,521 shares. Atwood And Palmer Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Parametric Associate Ltd holds 39,040 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). 72,296 were reported by Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Corporation. Millennium Management Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 49,011 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 543 shares in its portfolio. 5,927 were accumulated by Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt Limited. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $2.79 million activity. $129,950 worth of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) shares were bought by Beck Robert William. BASSWOOD PARTNERS – L.L.C. bought 29,220 shares worth $792,739.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.