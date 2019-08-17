Tieton Capital Management Has Lowered Steelcase (SCS) Holding by $1.12 Million as Share Value Declined; As Post Holdings (POST) Share Value Declined, Argent Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $2.04 Million

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Holdings Inc. (POST) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 18,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 997,514 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.13 million, up from 978,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $97.53. About 490,341 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS AFFIRMS 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Pretax View To Y890.00B; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – AMENDMENT REDUCES INTEREST RATE ON TERM LOAN BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO EURODOLLAR RATE PLUS 2.00% OR BASE RATE PLUS 1.00%; 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T -REVISES 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING FORECAST TO PROFIT 890.00 BLN YEN FROM PROFIT 780.00 BLN YEN (+14.1%); 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Weighs Proposed IPO of Private Brands Business; 25/05/2018 – Post Reports Fire with No Injuries at Michael Foods Plant Location; 27/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – FILING AMENDMENT TO FORM 8-K TO PROVIDE ESTIMATES OF CHARGES, COSTS IT EXPECTS TO INCUR IN CONNECTION WITH CLOSURE OF CEREAL MANUFACTURING FACILITY; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – CAUSE OF FIRE AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT, WHICH STARTED IN DUCT WORK OF AN OVEN, IS BEING INVESTIGATED; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Rev Y12.92T Vs Y13.33T; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group results

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $15.71. About 442,056 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q ADJ EPS 24C; 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c; 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway invested in 0.09% or 476,600 shares. Cipher Capital LP holds 0.09% or 80,116 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 129,075 shares in its portfolio. Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 999 shares. Tieton Management Limited Liability Com invested in 195,345 shares or 2.53% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 1,111 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 56,143 shares. Pzena Investment Lc has invested 0.07% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). California Employees Retirement System invested in 0% or 240,859 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 4.33 million shares. Numerixs Investment Tech Incorporated reported 0.05% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Lord Abbett And Co Limited Co holds 520,832 shares. 607,400 were reported by Prudential Public Ltd Com. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0% or 1.33M shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.44M for 9.13 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $112.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chromadex Corp by 165,425 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $5.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 86,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Psychemedics Corp (NASDAQ:PMD).

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51B and $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 53,890 shares to 845 shares, valued at $240,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corporation by 5,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 947,811 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX).

