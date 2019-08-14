Tieton Capital Management Has Increased Position in Customers Bancorp (CUBI) by $609,930; Lyons Wealth Management Has Raised United Parcel Service (UPS) Position by $2.46 Million

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $114.71. About 1.33M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 06/03/2018 – UPS Selects International President for Top Operating Position; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 23/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 02/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 10/05/2018 – UPS – UPS SHAREOWNERS DID NOT APPROVE PROPOSALS TO PREPARE AN ANNUAL REPORT ON LOBBYING ACTIVITIES; 03/05/2018 – LLC AVITRANS UPS STAKE IN RUSHYDRO TO 5.96%; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups German Power Co Uniper To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks – Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Rev and Operating Profit Climb 15%; 10/04/2018 – FITCH: EMEA AUTOS BREAK-UPS SUPPORT FINANCIALS, HURT DIVERSITY

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Customers Bancorp (CUBI) by 16.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 33,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.12% . The institutional investor held 245,323 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, up from 211,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Customers Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $593.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.01. About 42,355 shares traded. Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has declined 17.65% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBI News: 07/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 Customers Bank Named Top Minority Lender by Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q EPS 64C; 30/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $20.5 Million; Diluted EPS of $0.64; 26/04/2018 – Customers Bank Adds a Banking Group to the Private & Commercial Banking Division In the New York Metro Market; 27/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 59C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Customers Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBI); 22/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CUBI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 23.73 million shares or 3.90% more from 22.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bankshares De holds 0% or 485 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 4,818 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability stated it has 73,212 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 16,346 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Corsair Capital Mgmt LP owns 0.16% invested in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) for 27,628 shares. Lsv Asset invested in 0.02% or 514,652 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt accumulated 416,870 shares. Bridgeway Management stated it has 116,200 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase Com owns 911,951 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) for 1,715 shares. Parkside Savings Bank And reported 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). State Street invested 0% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). 23,434 are held by Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 60,205 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Halsey Inc Ct invested 2.04% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Asset Mgmt One stated it has 331,477 shares. 24,895 are held by Sigma Planning. Mackenzie, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.90M shares. Madison Invest Holdings invested in 192,793 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Independent has 28,211 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. 99,292 were reported by Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Company invested in 498,469 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Blackrock Incorporated has 42.92M shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Papp L Roy Assocs holds 39,600 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. The New York-based Iat Reinsurance Ltd has invested 0.04% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Homrich Berg holds 0.1% or 18,030 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation, Delaware-based fund reported 11,200 shares.