Tieton Capital Management Has Increased Key Tronic (KTCC) Stake; Shorts at Permrock Royalty Trust Trust Units (PRT) Raised By 7.34%

Permrock Royalty Trust Trust Units (NYSE:PRT) had an increase of 7.34% in short interest. PRT’s SI was 19,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.34% from 17,700 shares previously. With 39,700 avg volume, 1 days are for Permrock Royalty Trust Trust Units (NYSE:PRT)’s short sellers to cover PRT’s short positions. The SI to Permrock Royalty Trust Trust Units’s float is 0.3%. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.84. About 20,973 shares traded. PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) has declined 51.00% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PRT News: 18/05/2018 PermRock Royalty Trust Declares Monthly Cash Distribution

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased Key Tronic Corp (KTCC) stake by 33.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tieton Capital Management Llc acquired 205,012 shares as Key Tronic Corp (KTCC)’s stock declined 13.81%. The Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 816,833 shares with $5.04M value, up from 611,821 last quarter. Key Tronic Corp now has $55.63M valuation. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.17. About 35,878 shares traded or 104.53% up from the average. Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ:KTCC) has declined 39.88% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical KTCC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Key Tronic Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KTCC); 16/04/2018 Key Tronic Announces Third Quarter Reporting Date; 01/05/2018 – Key Tronic Corporation Awarded Contract With SkyBell Technologies; 01/05/2018 – Key Tronic Sees 4Q Rev $112M-$117M; 01/05/2018 – Key Tronic: Assume Effective 4Q Tax Rate of 20%; 01/05/2018 – Key Tronic 3Q EPS 6c; 01/05/2018 – Key Tronic Corp Awarded Contract With SkyBell Technologies; 01/05/2018 – Key Tronic Sees 4Q EPS 11c-EPS 16c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold KTCC shares while 9 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 5.33 million shares or 11.42% more from 4.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 889,014 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Washington Trust Bankshares holds 0.02% or 18,633 shares. Franklin holds 0% or 480,000 shares. Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 938 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ancora Advsr Limited Co stated it has 200,980 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Brandywine Invest Limited Liability holds 0% or 6,271 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0% in Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ:KTCC). Geode Capital Limited holds 0% in Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ:KTCC) or 35,271 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 27,400 shares stake. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 13,925 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% of its portfolio in Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ:KTCC). Hillsdale Invest Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Northern Corporation has invested 0% in Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ:KTCC). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,000 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Co (Trc) holds 15,410 shares.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company has market cap of $83.27 million.