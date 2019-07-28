Tieton Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Steelcase (SCS) as Market Valuation Rose; Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valore (AVAL) Holder Morgan Stanley Trimmed Stake by $370,979

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $16.95. About 1.10M shares traded or 69.24% up from the average. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.67% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $112.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 27,105 shares to 247,189 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 5,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Fluent Inc.

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.46M for 9.85 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt owns 476,600 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). First Manhattan has 247,100 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Veritable Lp stated it has 0.01% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). 47,510 were reported by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc. Teton Advsr Inc reported 49,580 shares. Ameritas owns 7,435 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. D L Carlson Grp Incorporated owns 144,385 shares. Pnc Financial Services Group stated it has 3,019 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag accumulated 638,823 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 78,788 shares. Denali Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 183 shares stake. 6.19M are held by Blackrock Inc. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested in 59,305 shares. 1.91M were reported by State Street Corp.

