Tieton Capital Management Has Boosted By $1.68 Million Its Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Position; Advanced Energy Industries Has 0.78 Sentiment

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased Myriad Genetics (MYGN) stake by 63.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tieton Capital Management Llc acquired 62,235 shares as Myriad Genetics (MYGN)’s stock declined 8.71%. The Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 160,434 shares with $4.46 million value, up from 98,199 last quarter. Myriad Genetics now has $2.13B valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $28.81. About 433,882 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 31.84% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 22/05/2018 – Books: Her World’s Made Of Myriad Stories; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 23/05/2018 – Myriad Announces Seven New Payer Coverage Decisions for Prolaris(R); 08/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Sees FY18 EPS $1.87-EPS $1.89; 02/04/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ASTRAZENECA AND MERCK ARE SEEKING APPROVAL OF LYNPARZA IN JAPAN FOR TREATING PATIENTS WITH BRCA-MUTATED METASTATIC BREAST CANCER; 23/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) and; 24/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 19, 2018 (MYGN); 23/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 12/03/2018 – Myriad Genetics: Subpoena Related to Probe Into False or Improper Medicare, Medicaid Claims; 22/04/2018 – DJ Myriad Genetics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MYGN)

Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.58, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 76 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 97 reduced and sold stakes in Advanced Energy Industries Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 37.77 million shares, up from 36.32 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Advanced Energy Industries Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 66 Increased: 51 New Position: 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold MYGN shares while 61 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 77.57 million shares or 1.24% more from 76.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Myriad Genetics has $4500 highest and $3500 lowest target. $37.50’s average target is 30.16% above currents $28.81 stock price. Myriad Genetics had 11 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, August 14 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, August 14.

The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $58.24. About 68,554 shares traded. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) has declined 3.12% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AEIS News: 29/03/2018 – Paul Oldham to Join Advanced Energy as Chief Financial Officer; 07/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Approves $50 Million Increase in Buyback; 30/04/2018 – Advanced Energy 1Q Net $46.5M; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Energy to Attend JP Morgan Global TMC Conference; 09/05/2018 – NEIL BRINKER TO JOIN ADVANCED ENERGY AS COO; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Oper Chief; 23/05/2018 – Advanced Energy to Attend the Cowen TMT Conference; 18/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Increase of Share Repurchase Authorization; 04/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES INC – SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE IN DECEMBER 2019

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. for 489,651 shares. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc owns 19,115 shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has 1.22% invested in the company for 446,352 shares. The Texas-based Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp has invested 0.88% in the stock. Earnest Partners Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.00 million shares.

