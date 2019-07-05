Tieton Capital Management Decreased Holding in Steelcase (SCS) by $1.12 Million as Market Value Rose; As Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) Shares Rose, Water Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $2.50 Million

Water Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) by 51.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc sold 250,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 233,364 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 483,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Companhia De Saneamento Basi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.80B market cap company. The stock increased 4.58% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $12.78. About 727,639 shares traded. Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) has risen 40.34% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBS News: 28/03/2018 – SABESP: Board Has Decided on Payment of Interest on Own Capital for 2017; 28/03/2018 – SABESP 2017 Rev BRL14.608B; 28/03/2018 – SABESP 2017 Net BRL2.519B; 10/05/2018 – Material Fact; 27/03/2018 – BRAZIL WATER AND SEWAGE COMPANY SABESP SAYS SAO PAULO STATE SANITATION REGULATOR PROPOSES IN PRELIMINARY TECHNICAL NOTE 4.8 PCT TARIFF HIKE IN FINAL STAGE OF TARIFF REVIEW; 23/05/2018 – Revisiting Sabesp; 10/05/2018 – SABESP 1Q NET OPER REV. R$3.70B; 28/03/2018 – SABESP: Dividends Corresponding to BRL1.0298 per Common Share Will Be Paid on June 26; 28/03/2018 – SABESP Announces 2017 Results; 11/03/2018 – SABESP: CORPORATE REORGANIZATION OF SABESP

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.19. About 102,643 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.67% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q ADJ EPS 24C; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase

Analysts await Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 212.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.08 per share. SBS’s profit will be $172.14 million for 12.78 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 23,521 shares. Lsv Asset Management invested in 2.51M shares. 3.23 million are held by Alliancebernstein Lp. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Tieton Cap Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 195,345 shares. Cipher Ltd Partnership has invested 0.09% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Moreover, Tower Research Capital Ltd (Trc) has 0% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Spark Invest Management Ltd Liability invested in 272,400 shares or 0.18% of the stock. 45,473 are owned by Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Com. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Com invested 0.03% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 13,509 shares. Kennedy Management stated it has 0.15% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 925,175 shares. 1.28M are owned by Frontier Cap Mngmt Co Ltd Llc.

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.45M for 9.99 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $112.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) by 33,885 shares to 245,323 shares, valued at $4.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 81,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 534,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

