Tieton Capital Management Cut Position in Steelcase (SCS) by $1.12 Million as Valuation Declined; P-A-W Capital Increases Stake in Usa Technologies (USAT)

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $15.81. About 376,066 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc; 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $415.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 8.63% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $6.92. About 1.76M shares traded or 142.22% up from the average. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement; 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M; 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested in 162,947 shares or 0% of the stock. Shannon River Fund Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.43% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 16,750 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn has 309,411 shares. 34,195 are held by Raymond James Serv. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg Inc holds 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) or 10,750 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 56,800 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fin Svcs Grp Inc Incorporated Inc invested in 35 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Timessquare Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.06% stake. Voya Inv Management Limited Company stated it has 21,983 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street Corp holds 970,888 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 25,100 shares. Perritt Mngmt reported 60,000 shares. Blackrock owns 3.80 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $6.93 million activity.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 15,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Turbine Inc (MNDL) by 240,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 860,000 shares, and cut its stake in Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ:VRTU).

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19 after the close. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.45 million for 9.19 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

