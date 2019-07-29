Tieton Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Insight Enterprises (NSIT); Ctc Stake In Amazon Com (AMZN) Was Lifted

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Insight Enterprises (NSIT) by 11.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 6,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,175 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, up from 57,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Insight Enterprises for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.67. About 141,787 shares traded. Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) has risen 22.56% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NSIT News: 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.35 TO $4.45, EST. $3.96; 10/05/2018 – Insight Helps Businesses Address Tough Questions on Changing IT Needs; 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES BOOSTS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – Insight Helps Enterprises of All Sizes Navigate to Cloud-based Windows 10; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 02/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.35-Adj EPS $4.45; 12/04/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Insight Enterprises, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, EMC Insurance Group, Proth; 14/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 15/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises Presenting at Conference May 24

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4068.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 215,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 221,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393.91M, up from 5,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $959.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Alexa, Play Ball! Tuneln Announces Tuneln Live for Amazon Alexa, A New Premium Live Audio Subscription Experience; 26/03/2018 – Cities, Left Out of Amazon’s Tax Collections, Want a Share; 07/05/2018 – Beta News: Huawei Mate 10 Pro now $150 off, including Amazon-exclusive Mocha Brown color; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR BOOSTED NXPI, COL, AMZN, TWX, C IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Beyond Spots & Dots Launches Programmatic Tactics for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses, Nonprofits, Government Entities and Educational Institutions; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Poised to Pass Alphabet as Second-Largest U.S. Company; 22/05/2018 – Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Teams Up with Audible to Highlight Captivating Performances Meant to Be Heard; 05/04/2018 – Trump taking serious look at policy options on Amazon.com; 26/04/2018 – $AMZN announces it will raise Prime subscriptions by 20%; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been arguing over the post office’s cost structure through public filings with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the federal arm in charge of setting prices for the Postal Service

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.