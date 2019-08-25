Tieton Capital Management Boosted Zagg (ZAGG) Holding By $732,267; Cno Financial Group (CNO) Shorts Up By 13.75%

Cno Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) had an increase of 13.75% in short interest. CNO’s SI was 3.90 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 13.75% from 3.43 million shares previously. With 916,900 avg volume, 4 days are for Cno Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)’s short sellers to cover CNO’s short positions. The SI to Cno Financial Group Inc’s float is 2.46%. The stock decreased 4.81% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $14.26. About 1.07M shares traded or 10.86% up from the average. CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) has declined 16.70% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical CNO News: 18/04/2018 – CNO Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CNO FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 43C; 25/04/2018 – CNO Financial 1Q Net $84.3M; 13/03/2018 – CNO Financial to Conclude Bankers Life Fieldhouse Naming Rights; 25/04/2018 – CNO FINANCIAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $27.59; 25/04/2018 – CNO Financial 1Q Rev $1.01B; 09/05/2018 – CNO Financial Raises Dividend to 10c; 05/03/2018 – DoD – US Navy: CNO Visits USS Arlington; 12/04/2018 – CNO Financial Names Michael Milos Vice President of Sales and Distribution Strategy at Washington National; 09/05/2018 – CNO FINANCIAL GROUP INC – NEAL SCHNEIDER IS RETIRING AS CHAIRMAN

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased Zagg Inc (ZAGG) stake by 17.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tieton Capital Management Llc acquired 81,363 shares as Zagg Inc (ZAGG)’s stock declined 17.64%. The Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 534,170 shares with $4.85M value, up from 452,807 last quarter. Zagg Inc now has $179.34 million valuation. The stock decreased 7.77% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $6.17. About 1.14M shares traded or 53.31% up from the average. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 54.74% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.30 TO $1.50; 17/05/2018 – lnvisibleShield Partners with CPR Cell Phone Repair to Sell Screen Protection and Provide Screen Protection Warranty Replacement Through More Than 430 Retail Locations in the U.S. and Canada; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zagg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAGG); 29/03/2018 – Zagg at Cowen & Co. Future of the Consumer Conferencne Apr 3; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 Sales $550M-$570M; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG INC – COMPANY REITERATES 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC QTRLY NET SALES OF $176.9 MLN, A 54% INCREASE COMPARED TO $114.9 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Zagg at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 29/03/2018 – ZAGG Announces Participation in the Cowen and Company 4th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference; 17/05/2018 – InvisibleShield Partners with CPR Cell Phone Repair to Sell Screen Protection and Provide Screen Protection Warranty Replacemen

CNO Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.22 billion. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes Medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive and traditional life insurance, fixed annuities, and long-term care insurance products; and Medicare advantage and prescription drug plan products through various distribution and marketing agreements.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2018Q4.

Among 3 analysts covering Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Zagg Inc has $22 highest and $13 lowest target. $18.33’s average target is 197.08% above currents $6.17 stock price. Zagg Inc had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Ladenburg. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 13.