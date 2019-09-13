Tieton Capital Management Boosted Position in Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA) by $387,870; Goodman Financial Has Increased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $554,952 as Stock Declined

Goodman Financial Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 44.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp bought 7,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 23,689 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82M, up from 16,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $72.55. About 3.79M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES $24B CAPITAL BUDGET THIS YEAR, $28B IN 2019; 21/03/2018 – Exxon still assessing damage to Papua New Guinea natural gas facilities; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Sparks IMF Concern With Weighty Returns in Tiny Guyana; 18/04/2018 – Commodities trader Gunvor joins transparency group EITI; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Group Adds Aptiv, Exits Barrick Gold, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Tanker docks at ExxonMobil’s Papua New Guinea LNG export terminal; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims For 15% Decrease in Methane Emissions by 2020; 29/03/2018 – Court Dismisses Exxon’s Effort to Block Climate Investigation; 07/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 10/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baton Rouge refinery restarts crude unit

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 18,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The institutional investor held 265,659 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69M, up from 247,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Motorcar Parts Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.45. About 42,959 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.31, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MPAA shares while 26 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 20.32 million shares or 3.07% less from 20.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 113,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 29,177 shares. Moreover, Swiss Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Kennedy Cap Management holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 199,603 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0% stake. Blackrock Inc invested in 0% or 2.81 million shares. 24,000 are owned by Teton Advisors Incorporated. Perritt Capital Mgmt holds 1.02% or 143,725 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Natl Bank reported 17,492 shares. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) holds 0% or 98 shares in its portfolio. The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.01% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0% stake. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 21,200 shares. Heartland Advsr Incorporated has 0.55% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 350,200 shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA).

More notable recent Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Motorcar Parts of America Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Motorcar Parts of America Inc. Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Motorcar Parts of America Announces Appointment of New Directors – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2017. More interesting news about Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Motorcar Parts of America to Present at Gabelli & Company’s 42nd Annual Automotive Aftermarket Symposium – GlobeNewswire” published on October 24, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Roth Capital Resumes Motorcar Parts of Americabb (MPAA) at Buy – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $114.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (NYSE:HLX) by 232,565 shares to 274,555 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mairs & Pwr reported 357,513 shares. New York-based Tocqueville Asset Management Lp has invested 0.82% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Virtu Financial Lc accumulated 17,923 shares. Moreover, First Merchants has 0.71% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hwg LP invested in 0.08% or 1,108 shares. Moreover, Roosevelt Grp has 0.14% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mogy Joel R Counsel has 42,583 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. New Jersey-based Lucas Mngmt has invested 2.65% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Insight 2811 Incorporated, Michigan-based fund reported 6,450 shares. Rodgers Brothers reported 71,801 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advisors holds 177,015 shares. The Missouri-based Country Club Na has invested 1.44% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Advisory Alpha Lc invested in 0.29% or 11,769 shares. Planning Advsrs Llc reported 18,237 shares. Ariel Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).