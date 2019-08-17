Tieton Capital Management Boosted Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Position; Shenandoah Telecommunications Co Has 1.69 Sentiment

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased Myriad Genetics (MYGN) stake by 720.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tieton Capital Management Llc acquired 86,229 shares as Myriad Genetics (MYGN)’s stock declined 8.71%. The Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 98,199 shares with $3.26 million value, up from 11,970 last quarter. Myriad Genetics now has $1.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 9.27% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $25.35. About 2.06M shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 31.84% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 22/05/2018 – Books: Her World’s Made Of Myriad Stories; 02/04/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ASTRAZENECA AND MERCK ARE SEEKING APPROVAL OF LYNPARZA IN JAPAN FOR TREATING PATIENTS WITH BRCA-MUTATED METASTATIC BREAST CANCER; 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD: SUBPOENA COVERS JAN. 1, 2014 TO PRESENT; 17/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 21/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC MYGN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Presenting at Conference Jun 3; 08/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.19-Adj EPS $1.21; 26/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. – MYGN; 15/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics to Present Eight Studies at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Myriad Genetics, Inc

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (SHEN) investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 83 funds increased or started new holdings, while 49 reduced and sold stock positions in Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. The funds in our database now have: 23.94 million shares, up from 23.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Shenandoah Telecommunications Co in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 37 Increased: 57 New Position: 26.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to end-user clients and other telecommunications providers in Virginia, West Virginia, central Pennsylvania, western Maryland, and portions of Kentucky and Ohio. The company has market cap of $1.63 billion. It offers a suite of voice, video, and data communications services. It has a 30.36 P/E ratio. The firm operates in three divisions: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline.

More notable recent Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Here's Why Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance" on August 14, 2019

Crow Point Partners Llc holds 7.33% of its portfolio in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company for 975,000 shares. Teton Advisors Inc. owns 294,000 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S. Muoio & Co. Llc has 0.37% invested in the company for 9,000 shares. The California-based Eam Investors Llc has invested 0.26% in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 58,900 shares.

The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $32.79. About 92,088 shares traded. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) has risen 20.74% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.74% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold MYGN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 76.62 million shares or 2.98% more from 74.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Colorado-based Ghp Investment Advisors Inc has invested 0.27% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Pinnacle Associate Ltd holds 0.36% or 479,837 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Com invested in 1.51M shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability reported 0.03% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Cornerstone Advsr Inc owns 140 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 23,532 are owned by Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability. Alphaone Invest Service Lc has 779 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Co has 0.08% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 49,746 shares. Zacks Mngmt has 14,351 shares. Foundry Llc owns 9,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited reported 1.55 million shares stake. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc owns 226 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Tocqueville Asset Management Lp invested in 0.01% or 20,000 shares. 7,061 were accumulated by Virtu Ltd Liability Corporation.

Among 2 analysts covering Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Myriad Genetics has $47 highest and $3500 lowest target. $38.67’s average target is 52.54% above currents $25.35 stock price. Myriad Genetics had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Needham. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, August 14 by Deutsche Bank. On Wednesday, August 14 the stock rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Equal-Weight”. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of MYGN in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Deutsche Bank.