Tieton Capital Management Boosted Its Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Position; Cibc World Markets Has Lifted By $2.05 Million Its Gallagher Arthur J & Co Com (AJG) Stake

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased Barrett Business Services (BBSI) stake by 6.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tieton Capital Management Llc acquired 4,210 shares as Barrett Business Services (BBSI)’s stock rose 15.71%. The Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 73,827 shares with $6.10M value, up from 69,617 last quarter. Barrett Business Services now has $673.82 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $88.7. About 18,616 shares traded. Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) has declined 3.58% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical BBSI News: 19/03/2018 – BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES SAYS ON MARCH 15, 2018, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JUNE 30, 2017 – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Wisconsin Jrnl: Sources: Tom Barrett considering run for governor; 01/05/2018 – Times-Picayune: Saints sign former Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett to 3-year contract; 22/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Barrett’s bill part of measures protecting state interests from drone interference; 26/03/2018 – Full Docket of Collectible Convertibles, Roadsters, and Spectacular Collections Headline Barrett-Jackson’s 16th Annual Palm; 15/05/2018 – OspreyData Names Key Oil & Gas Industry Veterans Jeremy Bingham and Barrett Cousins to Executive Team; 27/04/2018 – FTMoneyPodcast Claer Barrett asksMerryn Somerset Webb whatthemove […]; 12/04/2018 – MI House GOP: Barrett plan ensuring farmers continue to receive tax exemptions heads to governor; 12/04/2018 – Horsepower History: Dodge//SRT Teams with Barrett-Jackson to Auction Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 27/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Barrett celebrates March is Reading Month

Cibc World Markets Corp increased Gallagher Arthur J & Co Com (AJG) stake by 96.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired 23,620 shares as Gallagher Arthur J & Co Com (AJG)’s stock rose 9.85%. The Cibc World Markets Corp holds 47,994 shares with $4.20 million value, up from 24,374 last quarter. Gallagher Arthur J & Co Com now has $16.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $89.59. About 224,638 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 29/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – TERMS OF THE TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 18/05/2018 – INSURANCE BROKER ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO SAYS COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR DEVELOPMENTS ON U.S. WITHDRAWAL FROM IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL; 29/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS MCGREGOR & ASSOCIATES; NO TERMS; 12/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Palmer Atlantic Insurance for Undisclosed Terms; 02/04/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Buys ClearPoint Financial; 29/05/2018 – AJG BUYS THOMAS COSTELLO INSURANCE AGENCY; NO TERMS; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Rev $1.2B; 09/05/2018 – Investment News: Bill Kline out as head of Gallagher’s $55 billion retirement-plan aggregator; 16/04/2018 – AJG Capital Completes Construction and Sales of Newton Gardens Condominium in the Heart of the Village of Westbury

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 11 investors sold BBSI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 5.57 million shares or 1.60% less from 5.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.04% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Citadel Lc holds 3,003 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) or 21,795 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies stated it has 0% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Renaissance Techs Ltd holds 402,400 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 17,266 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Gp Lp owns 6,390 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Company invested 0.02% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 0% or 2,826 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested in 22,009 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 844 shares. C M Bidwell And Ltd holds 485 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 24,203 shares. Globeflex Capital Lp reported 12,471 shares.

More notable recent Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors React To Barrett Business Services, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BBSI) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BBSI Sets Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call for Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. ET – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 27 investors sold AJG shares while 164 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 147.24 million shares or 1.82% more from 144.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo invested in 13,751 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Thomasville National Bank stated it has 159,560 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Communications holds 0.01% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) or 4,193 shares. Prelude Capital Lc holds 0% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) or 944 shares. Voya Invest Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 89,014 shares. Bokf Na holds 3,268 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hourglass Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Gsa Prns Llp has invested 0.13% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Roundview Limited Company owns 2,388 shares. Washington Cap Management invested 0.5% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Advisory Net Llc reported 3,900 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.04% or 1.71 million shares in its portfolio. Burgundy Asset Management Limited accumulated 1.19M shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corp holds 0.04% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) or 54,583 shares. Professional Advisory Inc has 181,126 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Arthur J. Gallagher has $10800 highest and $8100 lowest target. $97.25’s average target is 8.55% above currents $89.59 stock price. Arthur J. Gallagher had 7 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, June 14 by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, July 1 report. Barclays Capital maintained Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) rating on Wednesday, May 22. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $9700 target. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 1 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, April 29 report. SunTrust maintained Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) rating on Tuesday, September 24. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $10800 target.

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased Roku Inc Com Cl A stake by 12,100 shares to 54,753 valued at $4.96M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Coty Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:COTY) stake by 148,073 shares and now owns 217,702 shares. Itt Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Arthur J. Gallagher acquires RGA Group – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher acquires Andrew Insurance Associates – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires University Services Business of Garnett-Powers & Associates Insurance Services, Inc. – PRNewswire” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Serna Insurance Agency – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.