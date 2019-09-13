Tiedemann Wealth Management Upped Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Holding By $578,200; RICOH CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (RICOF) SI Decreased By 4.29%

RICOH CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RICOF) had a decrease of 4.29% in short interest. RICOF’s SI was 5.84 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.29% from 6.11 million shares previously. With 7,400 avg volume, 790 days are for RICOH CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RICOF)’s short sellers to cover RICOF’s short positions. It closed at $10.08 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) stake by 3.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc acquired 11,800 shares as Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP)’s stock rose 5.32%. The Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc holds 387,805 shares with $19.14M value, up from 376,005 last quarter. Phillips 66 Partners Lp now has $13.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.57% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $57.55. About 739,419 shares traded or 88.19% up from the average. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION TO 71.4C/UNIT; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – CO WILL OWN A 50% INTEREST IN NEWLY FORMED JOINT VENTURE AND PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS AND ANDEAVOR WILL EACH OWN A 25% INTEREST; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System, Hold Second Open Season; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct Gray Oak West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q EPS 87c; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS – RECEIVED SUFFICIENT BINDING COMMITMENTS ON AN INITIAL OPEN SEASON TO PROCEED WITH CONSTRUCTION OF GRAY OAK PIPELINE SYSTEM; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $518,636 activity. Bairrington Phillip David bought $31,944 worth of stock. Another trade for 7,349 shares valued at $356,409 was made by Mitchell Kevin J on Thursday, May 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 14 investors sold PSXP shares while 46 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 46.71 million shares or 1.36% less from 47.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Miller Howard Invests Inc New York holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 461,835 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 4,306 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 172,056 shares or 0% of the stock. Fifth Third Natl Bank reported 423 shares. The New York-based Lazard Asset Management Lc has invested 0% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Castleark Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 125,699 shares. Gam Ag reported 0.02% stake. Glenmede Na owns 86,575 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability owns 13,631 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Limited Liability Co has 717,550 shares for 5.6% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Incorporated Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 73,959 shares. Ameritas Partners holds 8,900 shares. Susquehanna Interest Grp Inc Inc Limited Liability Partnership owns 31,602 shares. Freestone Cap Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 28,895 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.03% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP).

More notable recent Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Unknown but Amazing Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Phillips 66 Partners – Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Market Advances, Midstream Unmoved – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips 66 Should Be Raising Its Dividend In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66, Phillips 66 Partners to eliminate IDRs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Phillips 66 Partners has $6200 highest and $5600 lowest target. $59’s average target is 2.52% above currents $57.55 stock price. Phillips 66 Partners had 6 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, September 10.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. engages in imaging and solutions, industrial products, and other businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.86 billion. The firm offers various office printing products, including multifunction printers, laser printers, digital duplicators, and facsimiles; commercial printing products, such as production and wide format printers; and visual communication products comprising unified communication systems, projectors, and interactive whiteboards, as well as extensions/services for various printers. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides a range of industrial products, including electronic devices, thermal media, manufacturing equipment, embedded motherboards and controllers, fonts, FA cameras and lenses, optical devices and units, security lenses, industrial inkjets, and digital binoculars; and consumer products, such as digital and spherical cameras, and watches.

More news for Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOF) were recently published by: Businesswire.com, which released: “Continuum Appoints Office Equipment Veteran John Schweizer as its First Vice President of Office Technology – Business Wire” on March 12, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Ricoh Company Ltd. ADR 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” and published on July 27, 2018 is yet another important article.