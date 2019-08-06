Tiedemann Wealth Management Upped Holding in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP); Blackrock (BLK) Shareholder Renaissance Investment Group Has Cut Its Stake

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 3.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 19,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The institutional investor held 529,249 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.68M, up from 510,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $47.71. About 246,541 shares traded or 12.50% up from the average. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners 1Q Net $73M; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $258M, EST. $229.3M; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q OPER REV. $212M, EST. $254.0M; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP NEP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 1,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 3,934 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 5,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $16.9 during the last trading session, reaching $431.32. About 637,686 shares traded or 29.43% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 06/03/2018 – BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc: Statement re Submission of Documents; 12/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Throg Tst: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 17/04/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-BlackRock’s biggest stock-picking fund likes Facebook shares; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – IN QTR, TOTAL INSTITUTIONAL NET INFLOWS WERE $3 BLN, BUT REFLECTED ACTIVE NET OUTFLOWS FROM MULTI-ASSET STRATEGIES; 25/04/2018 – BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc: Correction: Dividend Declaration; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock Had $55 Billion of Qtrly Long-Term Net Inflows in 1Q; 16/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-BLACKROCK’S BIGGEST STOCK-PICKING FUND INCREASED FACEBOOK FB.O HOLDINGS IN MARCH; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 30/05/2018 – BLACKROCK – INITIATIVES TO REDUCE POTENTIAL CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, RAISE INVESTOR TRANSPARENCY HAVE ACCELERATED ADOPTION OF FEE-BASED ADVISORY MODELS; 07/05/2018 – MEXICAN PRESIDENTIAL FRONTRUNNER LOPEZ OBRADOR HELD ”AFFABLE” MEETING WITH BLACKROCK CEO LARRY FINK ON MONDAY – CANDIDATE ADVISOR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bangor Bank & Trust holds 0.12% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 1,461 shares. Weatherstone Mngmt, a Colorado-based fund reported 666 shares. Middleton Incorporated Ma holds 0.83% or 12,068 shares. Ca stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Natl Pension Ser accumulated 124,317 shares. 26,588 are owned by Natixis Limited Partnership. North Star Mgmt Corporation holds 1,430 shares. Baldwin Investment Management Ltd Com holds 0.53% or 4,140 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 0.4% or 94,513 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Lc holds 0.15% or 1,032 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability stated it has 7,265 shares. 103 were accumulated by Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Tn. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 160,660 shares stake. Qs Limited Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Strs Ohio holds 0.11% or 56,735 shares.

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97M and $245.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (NYSE:IBM) by 2,500 shares to 9,165 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) faces intense scrutiny when it reports its second-quarter earnings – Live Trading News” on July 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “BlackRock Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – Business Wire” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “BlackRock’s Fink Talks US Stocks, China – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BlackRock® Canada Announces Final July Cash Distributions for the iShares® Premium Money Market ETF – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bond ETFs Are Big And Only Getting Bigger – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $7.09 earnings per share, down 5.72% or $0.43 from last year’s $7.52 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.11B for 15.21 P/E if the $7.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.41 actual earnings per share reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.61% EPS growth.

More notable recent NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy in March – The Motley Fool” on March 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Energy Dividends You Shouldn’t Overlook – The Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – Motley Fool” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces the launch of a cash tender offer by its wholly owned subsidiary for certain outstanding debt securities of Genesis Solar Funding, LLC – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 164,944 shares to 59,794 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AOM) by 474,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.62M shares, and cut its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold NEP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 45.42 million shares or 2.50% more from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Korea-based Mirae Asset has invested 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Brown Brothers Harriman And Company accumulated 15,971 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP stated it has 54,619 shares. Schroder Mngmt has 3,547 shares. Evergreen Llc stated it has 124,860 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 200,837 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cohen Steers, a New York-based fund reported 119,095 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 61,977 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi has 15,000 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust invested in 0.01% or 102,000 shares. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 12,000 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 1.94M shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Company reported 16,531 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 5,118 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 80,579 shares or 0.02% of the stock.