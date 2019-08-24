Tiedemann Wealth Management Trimmed By $602,778 Its Occidental Pete (OXY) Stake; Last Week NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NeoGenomics has $2700 highest and $23 lowest target. $25’s average target is 2.38% above currents $24.42 stock price. NeoGenomics had 2 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. First Analysis maintained it with “Buy” rating and $23 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 31. See NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) latest ratings:

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) stake by 53.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 9,133 shares as Occidental Pete Corp (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc holds 8,033 shares with $537,000 value, down from 17,166 last quarter. Occidental Pete Corp now has $37.60B valuation. The stock decreased 5.21% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $42.37. About 12.24 million shares traded or 26.99% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wunderlich Managemnt, a Tennessee-based fund reported 6,412 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.81 million shares. Highland Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 55,283 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mutual Of Omaha Commercial Bank Wealth Management has 0.15% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 7,345 shares. Cwm Ltd Com has invested 0.32% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Patten Patten Incorporated Tn holds 0.08% or 10,674 shares. Blackrock owns 50.12 million shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Moreover, Campbell & Comm Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Corp has 0.13% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 4,093 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.16% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, Columbia Asset Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Hilltop reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Lockheed Martin Invest Co reported 0.2% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc holds 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 62,410 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.67% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TCP) stake by 45,861 shares to 727,764 valued at $27.19M in 2019Q1. It also upped Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) stake by 19,170 shares and now owns 529,249 shares. Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) was raised too.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. 4,100 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $724,200 was bought by Brown Oscar K. $222,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Dillon Kenneth on Friday, August 16. $1.80M worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Hollub Vicki A.. $224,800 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. 10,000 shares were bought by Backus Marcia E., worth $480,900. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold NeoGenomics, Inc. shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 178,376 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. First Advisors L P reported 141,552 shares. Granite Investment Prns Llc owns 1.76M shares or 2.05% of their US portfolio. 264,650 were reported by Perkins Capital Mngmt Inc. Guggenheim Cap Limited reported 80,938 shares. Castleark Management has invested 0.51% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York stated it has 11,679 shares. Ameriprise Fin holds 0% or 519,975 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Rech holds 0% or 33,019 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited has 1.64M shares. Nordea Management owns 331,528 shares. Alliancebernstein L P holds 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 74,300 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech reported 12,308 shares. Rice Hall James And Associate owns 0.09% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 139,117 shares. First United Bankshares Tru reported 34,000 shares.

The stock decreased 5.31% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $24.42. About 800,602 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO

NeoGenomics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories providing genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, and other laboratories in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.33 billion. It offers cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize proteins in cells of a tissue section, as well as to allow clients to see and utilize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains; and molecular testing services that focus on the analysis of DNA and RNA, and the structure and function of genes at the molecular level. It has a 1162.86 P/E ratio. The firm also provides pathology consultation services for clients in which its pathologists review surgical samples on a consultative basis; and testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clientsÂ’ oncology programs, as well as acts as a reference laboratory supplying anatomic pathology testing services.