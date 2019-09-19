Tiedemann Wealth Management Trimmed American Express Co (AXP) Holding; Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Sentiment Is 1.13

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 49.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 9,227 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc holds 9,585 shares with $1.18 million value, down from 18,812 last quarter. American Express Co now has $98.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $119.31. About 435,311 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel; 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Global markets follow Italy in major retreat; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.7 PCT AT JAN END; 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects Revenue to Be Up at Least 8 % This Year; 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 18/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 2.3 % for April; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q U.S. Consumer Services Net $640M

Howard Bancorp Inc (HBMD) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.37, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 18 investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 16 sold and decreased their stock positions in Howard Bancorp Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 9.86 million shares, up from 9.82 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Howard Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 14 Increased: 13 New Position: 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 6 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $137.33’s average target is 15.10% above currents $119.31 stock price. American Express had 13 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Monday, July 8 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral”. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Monday, July 22 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, April 22 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 10. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight” on Friday, May 3.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.34 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased Ishares Tr (KLD) stake by 2,733 shares to 4,684 valued at $571,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard World Fds (VOX) stake by 5,148 shares and now owns 8,149 shares. Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) was raised too.

Analysts await Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.21 per share. HBMD’s profit will be $5.15M for 15.14 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Howard Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.00% EPS growth.

Howard Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance services and products to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company has market cap of $311.97 million. It offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 29.78 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable and inventory financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; commercial mortgage loans for owner occupied and investor properties; construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp holds 11.85% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. for 1.98 million shares. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owns 757,683 shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wms Partners Llc has 0.48% invested in the company for 129,680 shares. The Illinois-based Rmb Capital Management Llc has invested 0.3% in the stock. American Financial Group Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 207,800 shares.

The stock increased 0.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.35. About 1,957 shares traded. Howard Bancorp, Inc. (HBMD) has declined 10.30% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical HBMD News: 14/05/2018 – Mendon Capital Advisors Buys 1.5% Position in Howard Bancorp; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBMD); 12/03/2018 PRIAM CAPITAL FUND l, LP REPORTS 14.96 PCT STAKE IN HOWARD BANCORP INC AS OF MARCH 1, 2018 – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 30/04/2018 – Howard Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 43c