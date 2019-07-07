Tiedemann Wealth Management Stake in Ugi New (UGI) Decreased by $1.37 Million; As Lkq (LKQ) Stock Price Rose, Holder Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Holding by $599,200

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 23.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 24,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,121 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 million, down from 105,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.9. About 934,982 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has risen 7.78% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.35% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project; 10/04/2018 – AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 11/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds UGI Electric Customers of April 13 Registration Deadline to Testify via Phone at Upcoming “Smart; 24/04/2018 – UGI INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 24/04/2018 – UGI Raises Dividend to 26c; 02/05/2018 – UGI SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.67; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking the 134th Year of Common Dividends and the 31st Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend; 10/04/2018 – UGI Corporation to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 92,080 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 113,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.64. About 1.46M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advisors owns 9,769 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares owns 390 shares. Comerica Savings Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 247,664 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Board. Nordea Mngmt Ab reported 0.4% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg holds 0.03% or 1.26 million shares. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 485,597 shares. Gmt Capital Corporation reported 1.63% stake. Washington-based Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Stifel Financial accumulated 134,225 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Palisade Capital Management Ltd Company Nj invested in 868,850 shares. 9,234 were accumulated by Bell Bancshares. Fulton Comml Bank Na has 0.07% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Fmr Ltd Co invested 0.04% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Southpoint Cap Advsr LP owns 4.95M shares for 5.96% of their portfolio.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43M and $562.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 24,595 shares to 389,063 shares, valued at $13.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LKQ Corp.: Now Is Not The Time To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on March 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LKQ Corporation Announces Results for First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sum Up The Parts: IUS Could Be Worth $27 – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LKQ Europe appoints Arnd Franz as new Chief Operating Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $260,456 activity.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 6.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.61 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $204.10 million for 10.25 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.07% EPS growth.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) by 34,933 shares to 225,478 shares, valued at $13.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,158 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 111.11% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.09 per share. UGI’s profit will be $33.09 million for 69.61 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -86.71% negative EPS growth.