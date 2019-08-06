Tiedemann Wealth Management Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) Has Boosted by $904,012; Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stock Value Rose While Nuwave Investment Management Has Decreased Position by $426,228

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 70.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 3,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 1,339 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178,000, down from 4,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $151.56. About 168,524 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 4,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 103,075 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.93M, up from 98,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $208.68. About 494,852 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500.

