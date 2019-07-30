Tiedemann Wealth Management Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Has Decreased by $411,987; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Market Value Declined While Sanders Capital Boosted Holding

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 37.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 2,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,585 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $688,000, down from 5,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.25. About 91,860 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 18/05/2018 – SOLOMON IS LIKELY TO BE NAMED CEO OF GOLDMAN BY YEAR-END: NYT; 06/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE NATIONAL ECONOMIC COUNCIL DIRECTOR COHN PLANS TO RESIGN -NEW YORK TIMES; 25/05/2018 – Goldman Says Riskiest Junk Bonds Are Most `Mispriced’ Since 2007; 17/05/2018 – Tesla Will Need To Raise More Than $10 Billion In Capital Through 2020: Goldman Sachs — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – NEW: Goldman Sachs securities division chiefs to leave the firm – Dow Jones; 25/04/2018 – Booking Holdings to Attend the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 08/05/2018 – GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA GBLB.BR – GOLDMAN SACHS IS ACTING AS BOOKRUNNER; 18/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Goldman Sachs $Benchmark Debt Offering in Two Parts; 01/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Details Of 2018 Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Webcast; 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN INCREASES DIRECTED CAPITAL’S CREDIT LINE TO $150M FIRM

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 243,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.94M shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $609.75M, up from 5.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $103.15. About 204,198 shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 06/05/2018 – CHINA EVERBRIGHT TO BUY LIFTECH STAKE FROM MEDTRONIC; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst, and Investors Rate It a `Buy’; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic Received FDA Approval for IN.PACT Admiral Drug-Coated Balloon; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS NEW PAID FAMILY CARE LEAVE BENEFITS; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS FOCUS ON INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY W/ U.S; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces New Paid Family Care Leave Benefits; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Net $1.46B; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook to Stable From Negative; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA -MEDTRONIC HAS EXTENDED U.S., CANADIAN AND EUROPEAN CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ARCA FOR ADDITIONAL YEAR TO APRIL 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Management stated it has 18,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 81,486 shares. Moreover, Nuance Investments Limited Liability Corp has 0.4% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 85,568 shares. Saratoga And Invest Mngmt reported 388,536 shares. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Limited Company has 0.44% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 85,051 shares. 6,615 were reported by Opus Capital Group Ltd Liability Corporation. Hikari Tsushin accumulated 65,130 shares. Willis Inv Counsel holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 286,700 shares. Stifel Finance holds 1.45 million shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss has 6,673 shares. 14.00M were accumulated by Artisan Prtnrs L P. Jpmorgan Chase & has 16.86 million shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Cadence National Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Waddell & Reed Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.57% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 59,817 are held by Oppenheimer Asset.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Condor Cap Management invested in 0.18% or 5,601 shares. Baldwin Ltd Liability accumulated 6,940 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 984,703 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc accumulated 4,364 shares. Moreover, Van Eck Corp has 0.02% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 23,648 shares. Hillhouse Cap Mngmt Ltd has 53,300 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Marshfield Associate reported 4.93% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 4,050 shares. Cobblestone Capital Ltd Liability Corp New York stated it has 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Kamunting Street Cap Mgmt Lp reported 91,597 shares or 21.19% of all its holdings. Asset One Limited invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Benjamin F Edwards accumulated 4,416 shares. Natixis owns 732,649 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio.

