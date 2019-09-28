Tiedemann Wealth Management Lowered Position in Amerigas Partners LP (APU) by $9.26 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Verity & Verity Holding in Diageo P L C (DEO) Lowered by $5.91 Million

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (APU) by 91.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 272,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 26,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $931,000, down from 298,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 1.05 million shares traded or 10.48% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 90.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 34,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 3,662 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $631,000, down from 37,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $162.57. About 333,562 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO: CO. EXPECTS AFRICA PERFORMANCE TO IMPROVE IN 2H; 04/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – DIAGEO ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SUSAN KILSBY AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – PROCEEDS FROM THIS ISSUANCE WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO AFRICA PRESIDENT JOHN O’KEEFFE SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion; 14/03/2018 – Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes on Leaders With Lacqua (Video); 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO); 27/03/2018 – China liquor maker Moutai posts fastest profit growth in six years; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Ed Pilkington Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Diageo North America; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS HAD BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE 2 APRIL, 2018

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 27,610 shares to 908,097 shares, valued at $22.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Gabelli Equity Tr Inc (GAB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold APU shares while 43 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 24.31 million shares or 19.41% more from 20.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudock Gp Lc has invested 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Bessemer Gru accumulated 0% or 930 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 137,119 shares. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Partners Limited has 0.01% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 6,325 shares. Pnc Finance Grp owns 0% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 12,279 shares. Us Savings Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 4,242 shares. Osborne Partners Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.05% or 7,040 shares. Clean Yield Gp accumulated 200 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 20,744 shares. Eventide Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 33,000 shares. Williams Jones And Associates Ltd Com reported 43,150 shares. Jnba Advsr, a Minnesota-based fund reported 7 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd reported 21,393 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) or 11,182 shares.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83 million and $460.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 76,963 shares to 171,996 shares, valued at $9.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 8,786 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).