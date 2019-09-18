Tiedemann Wealth Management Lowered Its Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) as Valuation Declined; Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Raised Its Cvs Health Com (CVS) Stake by $309,960

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 58.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 7,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 5,663 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $961,000, down from 13,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $468.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $180. About 9.13 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/05/2018 – With C.O.D. and Goat Promotions, Jumia Aims to Be Africa’s Alibaba; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REDUCED BABA, BLK, DWDP, GOOGL, MHK IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Rev $9.87B; 20/03/2018 – Alibaba said it would inject $2 billion into its subsidiary Lazada Group, the Singapore-based online retailer, just a week after; 09/05/2018 – SUNING.COM 002024.SZ SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSAL IN SELLING PART OF CO’S FINANCIAL ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Daraz; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS; 20/05/2018 – Want to Invest in Jack Ma? Avoid Alibaba’s Rivals; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD- UPON COMPLETION, ZHANG XUHAO TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF ELE.ME AND SPECIAL ADVISOR TO ALIBABA’S CEO ON NEW RETAIL STRATEGY

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 18.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 5,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 36,915 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01M, up from 31,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $63.26. About 4.72M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Optimum Investment Advsr reported 0.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Northern Trust holds 18.33M shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.02% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Penobscot invested in 0.48% or 43,015 shares. First Citizens Bancorp And Trust invested 0.42% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Asset Strategies owns 7,981 shares. Epoch Inv Partners holds 0.06% or 225,082 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 1,057 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 247,076 shares. Fiera Capital Corp invested 0.22% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 133,000 were accumulated by Ally. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 39,822 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Pioneer Tru Savings Bank N A Or reported 5,950 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Bontempo Ohly Management Lc invested 1.46% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Federated Pa stated it has 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Ally, Anthem, Caterpillar, CVS, Deere, Oracle, PayPal, Rite Aid, Square, Uber, UnitedHealth and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “My Unpopular Opinion On CVS Health – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deutsche Bank likes CVS Health, sees 42% upside – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS: This Is Disgusting – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health rises on favorable court ruling in Aetna deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc, which manages about $217.72 million and $150.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4,637 shares to 34,671 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 23,310 shares to 205,196 shares, valued at $4.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AOM) by 256,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.88 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).