Tiedemann Wealth Management Lowered By $1.72 Million Its Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holding; Prospector Partners Trimmed By $947,700 Its Xilinx (XLNX) Stake

Prospector Partners Llc decreased Xilinx Inc (XLNX) stake by 20.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Prospector Partners Llc sold 8,100 shares as Xilinx Inc (XLNX)’s stock declined 2.08%. The Prospector Partners Llc holds 31,550 shares with $3.72M value, down from 39,650 last quarter. Xilinx Inc now has $24.97B valuation. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $98.87. About 2.49M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) stake by 60.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 10,391 shares as Automatic Data Processing In (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc holds 6,803 shares with $1.13M value, down from 17,194 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing In now has $69.48B valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $160.12. About 726,790 shares traded. Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Manufacturing Industry Had Strongest Jobs Increase in More Than Three Years; 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 19.7% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 30/05/2018 – On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, April 4, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%; 12/03/2018 – Paris airport operator to bid in Hokkaido privatization

Analysts await Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14M for 30.10 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $173.20’s average target is 8.17% above currents $160.12 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) rating on Monday, August 5. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $19000 target. The stock of Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 15. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 6 analysts covering Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Xilinx has $145 highest and $10000 lowest target. $127.43’s average target is 28.89% above currents $98.87 stock price. Xilinx had 14 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, April 2 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, September 12. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. As per Monday, August 26, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.88M for 26.58 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

