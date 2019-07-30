Tiedemann Wealth Management Lifted The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Stake by $492,618; Muzinich & Company Has Trimmed Its Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) Position by $18.43 Million; Stock Value Declined

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 14,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 665,414 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $873.36 million, down from 679,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.78. About 67,414 shares traded. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 5.59% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 20/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC – TSLX EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY DOWN OUTSTANDING DEBT UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q NAV/SHR $16.27; 21/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stk; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TPG Specialty Lending; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS LP – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH LENDING GROUP LED BY TPG SPECIALTY LENDING TO PROVIDE CO WITH A NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 46C; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management Buys New 1.3% Position in TPG Specialty Lending; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms TPG Specialty Lending at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Positive; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTR END NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE$16.27

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 197.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 11,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,656 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, up from 5,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $43.03. About 5.57 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 29/05/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Below 200D-MA; 23/03/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.55; 07/05/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $124 Million; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS $21.3B :SCHW US; 16/04/2018 – Schwab Reports Record Quarterly Net Income of $783 Million, Up 39%; 27/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB APRIL NET NEW ASSETS $9.9B :SCHW US; 24/05/2018 – SCHWAB: AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL OF NOTES OUTSTANDING IS $275M; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q EPS 55c

More notable recent TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “I Just Bought This 8.6%-Yielding High-Quality BDC – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TPG Specialty Lending: This 7.9%-Yielding BDC Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is TPG Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Prices Public Offering of $150 million 4.500% Notes due 2023 – Business Wire” with publication date: January 17, 2018.

Analysts await TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 17.86% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.56 per share. TSLX’s profit will be $30.37M for 10.75 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.20% EPS growth.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AOM) by 474,638 shares to 1.62M shares, valued at $61.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 150,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,266 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $11.64 million activity. SCHWAB CHARLES R sold $11.76 million worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) on Friday, February 1.