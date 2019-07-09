Tiedemann Wealth Management Lifted Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Position; Somerset Capital Management Llp Lowered Its Netease (NTES) Position by $482,000

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 134,796 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.51M, down from 136,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $256.54. About 183,759 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 2.79% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 27/03/2018 – China’s internet tiger NetEase aims to make retail as big as games; 04/05/2018 – NetEase’s CEO Sees a Third of His Fortune Vanish in Six Months; 26/03/2018 – BEIJING — Chinese internet technology services provider NetEase will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 20/03/2018 – NetEase Presents New Real-Time Sci-Fi Strategy Title, Galactic Frontline, at GDC 2018; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M; 17/03/2018 – China’s; 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q REV. $2.26B, EST. $2.20B

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 101.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 4,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,606 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 4,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $189.37. About 527,584 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Recalls the IntraClude Intra-Aortic Occlusion Device Due to Risk of Balloon Rupture – StreetInsider.com” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Edwards Lifesciences Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Edwards completes CAS Medical buy – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is ABB Ltd (ABB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Mlp & Energy Income (FEI) by 61,644 shares to 468,952 shares, valued at $5.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT) by 11,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,836 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL).

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $2.38 earnings per share, down 2.46% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.44 per share. NTES’s profit will be $304.55M for 26.95 P/E if the $2.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual earnings per share reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.45% negative EPS growth.