Tiedemann Wealth Management Increases Position in Transcanada (TRP); Anderson Hoagland & Co Increased Its Visa (V) Holding

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 11,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 660,422 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.03 million, up from 649,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $50.9. About 1.07 million shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 9.00% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 19/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA REVIEWING DETAILS OF FERC ACTIONS; 16/05/2018 – Alberta Investment Adds Tal Education, Cuts TransCanada: 13F; 20/03/2018 – TransCanada Announces Successful Completion of NGTL Export Capacity Open Season; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA TRP.TO – IN ADDITION TO KEYSTONE XL, LOOKING TO INCREASE SYSTEM UTILIZATION BY CONNECTING MORE SUPPLY AND MORE MARKETS TO THE SYSTEM- CEO; 13/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – TransCanada Is Said to Hold Investor Talks After Rating Warning; 03/05/2018 – U.S. lifts TransCanada Keystone oil pipeline pressure restrictions; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS COMPANY CONSIDERING JV PARTNERS FOR COASTAL GASLINK PIPELINE PROJECT -CONFERENCE CALL; 11/05/2018 – TransCanada to cut temporary discounted rates for its Keystone oil pipeline

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 3,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,762 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.31M, up from 69,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $402.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $179.31. About 4.90 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA; 15/05/2018 – Visa Cashless Challenge: International Travel Edition Search to Send One Lucky Traveler on a Cash-Free Adventure; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data; 11/05/2018 – Trump Administration Seeks to Tighten Student, Exchange Visa Oversight; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY TOTAL PROCESSED TRANSACTIONS, REPRESENTING TRANSACTIONS PROCESSED BY VISA, WERE 29.3 BILLION, A 12% INCREASE OVER THE PRIOR YEAR; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: EU SHOULD TAKE STEPS ON TRAVEL VISA FOR TURKS SOONEST; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,427 shares to 4,531 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 6,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,408 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Mlp & Energy Income (FEI).

More notable recent TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Energy Sector Update for 06/27/2019: ENB,ENB.TO,WTI,TRP,TRP.TO,PTEN – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TC Energy enters agreement to sell Columbia Midstream assets for US$1.275 billion – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TransCanada Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Just OK Is OK For MLPs – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UGI Corporation’s Transformative Moves – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa introduces APIs to allow installment payment plans – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Visa Stock Remains a Buy, But Expectations Need to Be Lowered – Investorplace.com” published on June 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Fintech Focus Rewind: This CEO Wants To Make Business Expenses Easier – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “8 Large-Cap and Mega-Cap Stocks Scoring Major Analyst Upgrades – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.