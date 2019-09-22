Tiedemann Wealth Management Increases Holding in Netflix (NFLX); As At&T (T) Share Price Rose, Roof Eidam & Maycock Boosted Its Holding

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 206.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock bought 29,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 43,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47 million, up from 14,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 79.10M shares traded or 142.19% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – U.S. Makes Final Pitch to Judge to Block AT&T’s Time Warner Deal; 29/04/2018 – DOJ’s Antitrust Case Against AT&T Merger Has Been a Slog; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Launches Public-Safety Core, FirstNet Subscribers to Transition by May; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for IPO of Latin America TV Business Vrio (Correct); 22/03/2018 – ONAP and ONF to Collaborate on Multi-Gigabit Open Broadband Access Network; 13/05/2018 – good story detailing the stephenson-trump relationship: In hiring Michael Cohen, AT&T betrays a complicated relationship with Trump; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Expects Organic Adjusted EPS Growth in Low Single Digits for 2018; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Union Files Complaint to Force Tax Windfall Plan Disclosure; 11/04/2018 – AT&T and Crown Castle Expand Leasing Deal for Wireless Network Infrastructure; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 30.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 1,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 5,910 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17M, up from 4,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.53% or $15.85 during the last trading session, reaching $270.75. About 23.95M shares traded or 221.81% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/04/2018 – Movies: Chipping Away at the Huge Block of Netflix Originals; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Makes U.S. Market Debut; 17/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix’s The Magic Order Trailer Tease Casts an Ominous Spell; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX; 10/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Noted former Chicago police detective not amused by Netflix comedian’s parody; 18/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Picks Up Ice Cube’s Modern Christmas Carol ‘Humbug’; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – The plot behind MoviePass parent’s bad review; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Net $290M; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle’s next act: TV deal with Netflix

