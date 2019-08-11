Tiedemann Wealth Management Increased Svb Finl Group (SIVB) Holding by $899,766 as Shares Declined; As Cvs Caremark (CVS) Shares Declined, Oarsman Capital Has Trimmed Its Position by $736,700

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (CVS) by 22.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 13,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 46,906 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, down from 60,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.52 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 20/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES DERICA W. RICE AS PRESIDENT OF CVS CAREMARK; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 21/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Two Initiatives in New Hampshire to Combat Opioid Abuse; 13/04/2018 – MinuteClinics are a key part of CVS’ $69 billion plan to acquire health insurer Aetna; 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE; 22/03/2018 – CVS Health Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute is partnering with Lyft, Walgreens and CVS to offer rides to drugstores; 21/04/2018 – DJ CVS Health Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVS); 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 380.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 4,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 5,119 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 1,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $199.23. About 555,870 shares traded or 5.28% up from the average. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 19/04/2018 – DJ SVB Financial Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIVB); 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank; 27/03/2018 – SVB Financial Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 3; 11/05/2018 – REG-SVB Holdings Plc FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q EPS $3.63; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: SVB Niche Model With Focus on Areas Like Venture Capital Provides Low-Cost Deposits; 12/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Confirms Date And Time Of Quarterly Earnings Call; 27/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $350 FROM $308

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $690,326 activity. Clendening John S also bought $199,007 worth of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) on Friday, May 24.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 102,657 shares to 17,200 shares, valued at $795,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Mlp & Energy Income (FEI) by 61,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 468,952 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14 million and $210.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) by 10,530 shares to 20,780 shares, valued at $905,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares S&P 500 Index Invers by 19,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,149 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Emerging Market (GMM).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. $198,769 worth of stock was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. 2,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $105,600. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016.

