Tiedemann Wealth Management Increased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $656,838; Spectrum Management Group Increased Darden Restaurants (DRI) Position

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 137.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 12,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 21,007 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 8,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $120.93. About 612,420 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 12c/Basic Class B Shr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $93; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 5,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 120,136 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.17M, up from 114,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $138.01. About 29.92 million shares traded or 24.38% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – lBl Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 30/05/2018 – Veritas Complements Microsoft Office 365 Environments with Enterprise-Grade Data Protection and Governance; 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization; 19/03/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing Camp Lejeune

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation invested in 0.06% or 5.87 million shares. Hl Financial Service Limited Liability reported 32,723 shares stake. Randolph Company Inc owns 2.5% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 104,970 shares. Gradient Investments has invested 0.58% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca) holds 966 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. New York-based M&T Financial Bank Corp has invested 0.03% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 1.89M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 254,740 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt invested 0.03% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Wade G W reported 5,994 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Citizens & Northern holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 1,771 shares. Melvin Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 1% or 700,000 shares. Sun Life reported 209 shares. Ftb Advsrs stated it has 0.9% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Hs Management Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 641,965 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has invested 3.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Twin Tree Management LP invested in 35,480 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Vulcan Value Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 3.52% or 3.25M shares. Clarkston Capital Prtnrs Lc has 1.36% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 347,099 shares. California-based Polaris Greystone Group Incorporated Limited Liability has invested 2.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 337,554 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd. Tudor Investment Et Al has 1.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma accumulated 1.97M shares or 3.54% of the stock. Prelude Cap Limited Liability Company holds 51,685 shares. Barton Investment Management reported 28,127 shares. Artisan Partners Ltd Partnership reported 3.04 million shares stake. Summit Fincl Wealth Advisors Lc reported 15,326 shares. Colonial Tru Advsr invested in 3.92% or 174,995 shares. Cullinan Assocs Inc stated it has 269,289 shares or 2.39% of all its holdings. New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 2.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 9,133 shares to 8,033 shares, valued at $537,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14,056 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,408 shares, and cut its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.