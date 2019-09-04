Tiedemann Wealth Management Increased By $1.53 Million Its Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Position; Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund II (MUE)’s Sentiment Is 0.7

Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund II Inc (MUE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.70, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 14 investment professionals started new and increased holdings, while 20 sold and reduced their equity positions in Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund II Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 3.94 million shares, down from 4.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund II Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 14 Increased: 5 New Position: 9.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) stake by 2.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc acquired 52,926 shares as Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc holds 2.23M shares with $64.88 million value, up from 2.18M last quarter. Enterprise Prods Partners L now has $61.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.43. About 486,821 shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B; 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.9% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. for 235,099 shares. Mariner Investment Group Llc owns 37,633 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.19% invested in the company for 481,435 shares. The Virginia-based 1607 Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.15% in the stock. Karpus Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 303,313 shares.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $289.64 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 77.13 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.88. About 5,422 shares traded. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (MUE) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity. Brasseux Murray E had bought 5,000 shares worth $150,000 on Friday, August 2.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) stake by 9,133 shares to 8,033 valued at $537,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) stake by 14,056 shares and now owns 1,408 shares. Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) was reduced too.